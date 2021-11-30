Governor Ikpeazu Reassures Traders of Government Support, Market Development

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has reassured traders in the state of continued government support and reiterated his commitment to ensure improvement of their welfare.

The Governor said his government is poised to provide the needed infrastructure as part of his plans towards ensuring a conducive environment for businesses to thrive in the State.

The Governor stated this when he met and interacted with Ariaria traders and other market leaders during a townhall meeting organized by the ministry of trade and investment at the Hotel Du Golf, Aba.

Governor Ikpeazu used the occasion to also remind the traders of the need to partner with the government in its efforts to achieve all-round development, especially with the remodelling of the Ariaria International Market and urged them to bear with the government as it strives to fix Faulks Road – a major access road to the market, emphasizing that work will recommence as soon as the dry season kicks in with rigid pavement technology to be applied at the problematic portions of the road.

The Governor expressed his desire to make Ariaria a modern market of international standard.

“We have taken note of your challenges and we will take deliberate actions to alleviate the sufferings of traders and also grow the economy. We are constrained financially, but we will get it done. We have challenges in the area of access roads to the markets, especially with those traders and business people from neighboring states who wish to do business in our State. We are calling on the federal government to help fix the major federal roads in the state to enable better access to our economic nodes from other states”, the Governor said.

Earlier in his remarks, the state Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, re-emphasized government commitment to complete the remodelling of Ariaria International Market within reasonable time stating that all the initial obstacles to the project have been dealt with.

Chief Okiyi assured traders whose shops were demolished that government is committed to their welfare and that all affected traders will get their shops back before others.

The traders expressed support to the Governor Ikpeazu-led administration and promised to work with the developer handling the Ariaria International Market project to ensure that the remodelling process is completed on time.

The meeting also had in attendance the State Commissioner for Works, Elder Bob Ogu, who outlined the plans for the recommencement of work along Faulks Road, Aba, as well as the internal roads and drains in Ariaria. Other senior government functionaries were also present at the meeting.