Governor Fayemi’s Senior Aide resigns, dumps APC

Mr. Olaiya Kupolati, the Senior Special Assistant on Electoral Matters to Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi, has resigned and defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Kupolati said his resignation takes effect on March 30, 2022, in a letter dated March 23, 2022, and addressed to the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

Kupolati stated that his resignation was in accordance with the new Electoral Act, which requires that any appointee seeking political office resign in accordance with the law, and that he intends to run for the House of Assembly on the SDP platform.

“I am grateful to Mr. Governor for allowing me to serve the good people of Ekiti State.” Kupolati announced his defection to the SDP at his ward in Iye Ekiti, Ilejemeje Council Area, citing former Governor Segun Oni’s unwavering integrity, experience, and pedigree as reasons for his choice.

“I believe former governor Segun Oni is the best man for Ekiti after Governor Fayemi at this difficult time, and I am prepared to support him,” Kupolati said. “The former governor is a people’s man. A man of honour with a spotless track record. He has a more impressive pedigree. By all accounts, he performed admirably during his first term in office, and he is deserving of reelection. “I’m also following the trend in town, especially among my constituents in Ilejemeje, who are completely behind Segun Oni, and as a good leader and community member, I don’t want to work against their wishes,” Kupolati said.

Fayemi’s former aide went on to say that working against his people’s wishes in the June 18 governorship election would be a gross betrayal of trust. Kupolati has also formally declared his candidacy for the House of Assembly seat representing Ilejemeje State in the 2023 election.

