Governor Eno Charges Newly Sworn In LG Chairmen To Prioritize Welfare Of Subjects.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno yesterday swore in newly elected chairmen and vice chairmen for the 31 local government areas of the state with a charge on them to make the welfare of their subjects a first charge priority.

“I charge you to prioritize the welfare of the people. That your role is crucial in ensuring peace and unity at the grassroots level need not be overstated,” the governor emphasized.

Governor Eno reminded the new chairmen that they are taking office at a time of dwindling economic fortunes, and it’s their responsibility to turn the situation around for the benefit of the people.

He encouraged them to work tirelessly to improve the lives of their constituents, in line with the Arise Agenda of his administration.

The governor also expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) for conducting a fair and free election. He noted that the new chairmen will serve for three years and will be responsible for swearing in elected ward counselors in all 31 local government areas of the state.

Aside from admonishing them to foster unity and cooperation in their respective domains at the grassroots level, he also advised them to take steps to create wealth which enhances economic development which will ultimately improve the economic fortunes of the local government areas dwellers, thereby curbing rural/urban drift.

Even though the ceremony was brief and solemn, the governor who has warmed himself into the embrace of the people as the apostle of good governance under just two years, urged them to be selfless and show transparent leadership to the people.

The brevity of the occasion saw some guests invited by either government or the chairmen themselves who thought they were even too early by arriving the Banquet hall, venue of the event by 10am frustrated, as they arrived when the swearing in was done and dusted over an hour before their arrival, to enable the chairmen go back and swear in their councillors.