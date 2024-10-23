Governor Eno Approves Appointment Of 100 Ibom Community Watch Personnel As Environmental Marshalls.

Akaiso, Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

Governor Umo Eno has approved the appointment of one hundred personnel of the state security constabulary force known as Ibom Community Watch as Environmental Marshalls.

Already, the appointees who had since been mobilized for training on environmental laws are to assume work on November 1, 2024.

The chairman of Akwa Ibom State Waste Management /Environmental Protection Agency, Prince AKPAN Ikim announced this during a press conference jointly addressed with Commissioner for Work and fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga on Sunday at NUJ secretariat, Uyo.

On illegal activities going on at Ibom Plaza, Prince Ikim called for support from government, other stakeholders, including journalists themselves to flush out illegal traders and defiant occupants of the facility. He seized the opportunity to clarify issue on inability by the agency to evacuate waste from the high brow Shelter Afrique estate, advising residents to keep refuse bags infront of their houses for evacuation.

Earlier, the commissioner for Work and fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga said motorists plying Ikpa road, Uyo village road are bad because of constant use by heavy duty trucks trying to access Calabar/Itu high way.

“However, this administration, being a responsive one, has immediately swung into action with the immediate award of contract for the construction of Uyo village Road and Ikpa Road stretching up to Udoette Street.’

0n the construction of a drainage across the Itam Junction azis of the Calabar Itu Road from Tabernacle Road, the commissioner explained that the greater part of the work needed for the swift completion of the Tabernacle road has been the excavation which from professional advice from certified civil Engineers should go at least 11 meters deep. This of course is a very deep excavation work which unfortunately was slowed down by perennial rainfall and the absence is the usual August break which we have experienced in Akwa Ibom State this year.

The reality remains that if the contractors had ignored the rains and continued with the excavation, there is a tendency of accidents or poor project delivery.