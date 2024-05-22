Governor Diri bags face of Africa Leadership Award

As Commitment to developmental strides

Story by Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

His excellency governor Douye Diri has reiterates Commitment towards his administration’s ,as a modest effort and redefining the developmental narrative of Bayelsa State continues to attract honour and recognition.

The governor who was represented by his chief press secretary,Mr Daniel Alabrah on Friday in London, United kingdom,”said I received the people’s governor award of the year bestowed by the Triangle Media international in partnership with face of Africa leadership.

“According to him the award come just a week after the governor was honoured with the Icon of Unity and social justice by the Ijaw national Congress of Americas in Houston, Texas.”

The annual event aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in various fields, promoting African excellence and inspiring others to strive for greatness.

While expressing profound appreciation to Triangle News Magazine and the Face of Africa Leadership for the recognition.

“As I have always stated, these accolades spur me and my administration to greater commitment to our focused vision for a better Bayelsa State.”

He further said after eight years, our story as a state will be better told by everyone.