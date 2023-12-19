Governor Bala  promises  that  no child  will  be left out of school in the state.

From: SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

As part of the commitment made to addressing the growing number of out-of-school children in the state, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has promised that no child will be left out of school during his administration.

The Governor said this on Monday while declaring open, the 2023 Bauchi Education Summit at the Saad Abubakar Hajj Camp in Bauchi

Despite doing so much to address the menace of out-of-school children, the Governor said that his administration will still do more until no child of school age is denied access to education.

According to him, “we will continue until no family is subjected to the psychological trauma of watching their children drift aimlessly, until no child suffers the indignity of being exploited by adults who, rather than pull them up from the depths of despair, would exploit their unfortunate circumstances”.

“Since the inception of my administration, special emphasis has been paid to vulnerable children and those with special needs through special programs, schools like the Bauchi State Vulnerable and Orphans Center and Bauchi State Special Education Centre have been established”.

He revealed that the introduction of single-gender schools and upgrading of our adult and non-formal centres have been made to pave the way for second chance education in the state

These initiatives, he said, have proven effective in ensuring equitable access, combating delinquency, enhancing academic performance, and restoring confidence in public education among parents in our state.

The Governor commended the state education committee under the chairmanship of Bauchi Emir, also acknowledged the commitment of various stakeholder groups in and out of Bauchi to the cause of education.

Governor Bala then called on stakeholders in the education sector to get involved in the business of educating the younger ones.