Governor Adeleke rejoices with security aide for bagging meritorious award

Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has congratulated his Chief Detail, Mr. Lateef Afolabi, for bagging a meritorious DG (Director-General) )Service Award from the Department of State Service (DSS).

Governor Adeleke, who was presented the award by the recipient in his office on Tuesday, described the award as a recognition of excellence.

He said Mr. Afolabi is a fine officer, who has in his over 25 year’s service in the secret police, exudes integrity and dedication to duty.

“This award is deserving and I congratulate Mr. Lateef Afolabi for this feat. It is a recognition of your sterling contributions to the Service, and I share with you the excitement that the moment offers. “Let this, however, motivates you to give much more to your work as I believe that in no time, many more recognitions will come your way. Congratulations and enjoy the moment”, the Governor said.

