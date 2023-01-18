Champion Newspapers Limited
Governor Adeleke rejoices with security aide for bagging meritorious award

By BISIRIYU
Chief Detail (left) presenting the award to the Governor
29
Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has congratulated his Chief Detail, Mr. Lateef Afolabi, for bagging a meritorious DG (Director-General) )Service Award from the Department of State Service (DSS).

Governor Adeleke, who was presented the award by the recipient in his office on Tuesday, described the award as a recognition of excellence.

He said Mr. Afolabi is a fine officer, who has in his over 25 year’s service in the secret police, exudes integrity and dedication to duty.

“This award is deserving and I congratulate Mr. Lateef Afolabi for this feat. It is a recognition of your sterling contributions to the Service, and I share with you the excitement that the moment offers. “Let this, however, motivates you to give much more to your work as I believe that in no time, many more recognitions will come your way. Congratulations and enjoy the moment”, the Governor said.

