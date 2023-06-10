 Governor Adeleke preaches maintenance culture at commissioning of UNIOSUN projects

Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has advocated strong maintenance culture across public institutions and an end to the so-called ‘Nigerian culture’ in the management of public buildings.

Speaking at the commissioning of two separate projects at the Osun State University on Friday, Governor Adeleke bemoaned the usual neglect of public buildings after commissioning, lamenting that such practices led to loss of public resources incurred through renewed building of public facilities.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the Governor affirmed that it is high time the nation abandoned the negative label of ‘Nigerian culture’, which he said in reality means neglect, abandonment, and waste of public buildings due to lack of maintenance.

“The nation will save a lot of resources if bureaucrats and public managers can consciously introduce and enforce protocols on public building management”, the Governor advised.

The Governor promised that in Osun State, enforcement of maintenance culture will be a priority going forward.

“We are commissioning these landmark projects today with commendation to the University management. My directive is that the university management must implement strict maintenance practices. It does not cost much to maintain public buildings. We will save a lot of money if we can keep in proper shape our public buildings and facilities.

“We have seen many great public buildings going to waste due to lack of maintenance. This should not happen to the buildings we are commissioning today,” the Governor directed.

Governor Adeleke also approved the construction of the link road leading to the Folorunsho Alakija Teaching Hospital.

The commissioned project includes a 320 bed space hostel funded from the internally generated revenue of the University and the completion of the abandoned 57 office complex of the College of Health Sciences at Isale-Osun, Osogbo.

While commending the Vice Chancellor and his management team for doing a good job, Governor Adeleke affirmed that the commissioning ceremony was significant for his administration for two reasons namely the release of funds for the completion of previously abandoned project and two, the approval given for the commencement of new project within the university.

“Osun State University is a model for state institutions in Nigeria, I am eager to see the university growing from strength to strength. You have my support to keep the flag flying, maintain the standard and ensure world class academic practices,” the Governor counselled the university authority.

Speaking earlier at the Commissioning, Prof Odunayo Clement Adeboye briefed the Governor on the two projects and the ongoing multi-billion naira Teaching Hospital donated by the Chancellor of the University, Dr. Folorunso Alakija.

The Vice Chancellor said the completed projects at the College of Health Sciences have been abandoned since 2009, commending the State Governor for giving approval and releasing funds for the completion of the projects.

“This infrastructural support is the first since 2011 that the University has received from the State Government”, the Vice Chancellor said.

“We are eternally pleased and appreciative of His Excellency’s huge support for the University since he assumed office last November. The university management and the staff unions are both honouring the Governor at this commissioning in appreciation”, the Vice Chancellor noted.

The Governor later inspected the ongoing multi-billion naira Folorunsho Alakija Teaching Hospital complex.

For a better society