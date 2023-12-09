Governor Adeleke pays another half salary debt

●Restates commitment to phased payment of half salaries

In fulfillment of his electoral promises, Governor Ademola Adeleke has again paid another half salary debt, making four months repayment since assuming the governorship.

The Governor had earlier this year approved a memo for the phased payment of the 30 months half salaries debt inherited from the previous administration as promised.

Similar agreement was reached with the pensioners for the payment of outstanding pension and gratuity of N75 billion.

In his comments on the payment of the fourth quarter half salary, Governor Adeleke restated his commitment to the agreement he had with workers to gradually pay the huge salary and pension *arrears* inherited from *his* predecessor.

The Governor said he will continue to pay the inherited staff debt as he promised during his campaign for the governorship, repeating that “my promise is to address the staff debt issue with all seriousness and political will.

“I told several rallies last year that our administration would swing to action and activate the payment process once elected. I acted when we assumed office and we came up with a circular on the phased payment *issued by the Head of Service on my instruction.*

“I want to assure workers that we will stick to the circular. The implementation will continue unabated” alongside other welfare packages for both active workers and retirees,” Governor Adeleke assured.

The Governor also assured: “Am committed to the implementation of the payment of palliative allowances recently approved by me for both workers and pensioners across the State, including local government workers”.

