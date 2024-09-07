Champion Newspapers Limited
Governor Adeleke appoints Ige Oluwasegun Ebenezer as SSA Civil Society Engagement

Ige Oluwasegun, SSA Civil Society Engagement to Gov. deleke
The Executive Governor of Osun State, His Excellency Senator (Dr) Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has appointed Mr. Ige Oluwasegun Ebenezer as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Civil Society Engagement.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the appointment of Mr. Ige Oluwasegun Ebenezer is in line with Governor Adeleke’s commitment to robust partnerships with civil society organizations and to ensure effective engagement with all stakeholders across the state.

Governor Adeleke has also directed that the suspension of the former SSA on Civil Society, Mr. Adebisi Emmanuel, remains in effect. This directive is pending the conclusion of the investigation into allegations levelled against him.

The Governor has also reiterated his zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and corruption, emphasizing that any individual found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

