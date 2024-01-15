Governor Abiodun’s support in 2023 invaluable – Council Boss

The Chairman of Ikenne Local Government, Hon. Olusegun Ogunleye has attributed the successes recorded by local governments in the state last year to the support given to them by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Hon. Ogunleye, who spoke at a prayer session by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Iperu Remo, noted that although, 2023 was a challenging year, but God used Prince Abiodun for the local governments to record some memorable events and achievements.

According to him, with the support of the governor, the councils were able to deliver the dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

Ogunleye implored all sons and daughters of Iperu Remo, home and aboard, to be committed to God’s work in 2024 and give their maximum support to the government for better development.

He also appreciated CAN for organizing the prayer session for the governor, the state, and the entire people of Iperu Remo.

“On behalf of His Excellency, I welcomed everyone present here into the New Year 2024. This year will mark unprecedented progress and development in Iperu Remo, Ikenne Local Government, and Ogun State as a whole,” he said.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Pegba Otemolu, promised that more dividends of democracy will come the way of the people this year with the passage of the budget.

Otemolu appreciated Governor Abiodun for his commitment to the development of all parts of the state, even as he appreciated CAN for the prayer session for the governor.

The President of CAN, Pastor Ola Vincent, encouraged everyone to look unto God for their needs, just like the Israelites who called upon God when they were in captivity in Egypt.

He implored all dignitaries present to emulate the Israelites in all their doings, even as he prayed God will always answer them whenever they call on him.

Ven. Shedrack O Ajileye led the prayer session. He prayed for Prince Abiodun and Nigeria, respectively.

Other dignitaries who were also at the prayer session were , His Royal Highness, Oba Adeleke Adelekan Idowu-Basibo (Odoru V) Alaperu of Iperu Remo, His Royal Highness, Oba Lukman Adebambo Salami (Sebu II) Ebi of Idena land, Alaregun of Iregun, Oba Adedoyin Ogunfowora, Alagbeyinsa of Agbeyinsa, Oba Isiaka Adekanmi Ogunaike, Baales of Iperu Remo, Hon. Funmi Afuwape, Hon. Olabisi Adesina, Chairman, Board of Directors, Lagos Airport Hotel, Chief Ayotunde Lawal, Pastor Samuel Babatunde Ajayi and many others.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng