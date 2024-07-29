Governor Abba Approves Appointment of New Management Board for Kano Pillars FC

In light of the recent expiration and subsequent dissolution of the previous management board of Kano Pillars Football Club, the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the appointment of a new management team.

This decision was announced in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Sunday.

The new board members have been carefully selected for their competence and experience and will serve for an interim period of one year, with the potential for renewal based on the team’s performance in the upcoming seasons.

The new board comprised the following:

– Ali Muhammad Umar (Nayara Mai Samba) – Chairman

– Salisu Kosawa – Honorary Member

– Yusuf Danladi (Andy Cole) – Member

– Nasiru Bello – Member

– Muhammad Ibrahim (Hassan West) – Member

– Muhammad Usman – Member

– Muhammad Danjuma Gwarzo – Member

– Mustapha Usman Darma – Member

– Umar Dankura – Member

– Ahmad Musbahu – Member

– Rabiu Abdullahi – Member

– Abubakar Isah Dandago Yamalash – Media Director

– Ismail Abba Tangalash – Deputy Media Director

– Engr. Usman Kofar Naisa – Member

The governor expresses confidence that these individuals will bring a wealth of knowledge and experiences that will be instrumental in managing and overseeing the affairs of Kano Pillars FC.

The new board is expected to work closely with the state Ministry of Youth and Sport and other relevant stakeholders in the sport industry to promote Kano Pillars FC.

Additionally, the Governor approved the appointment of Nigerian Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa as the Kano State Sports Ambassador. His involvement will not only motivate the players but also elevate the recognition and prestige of the team.