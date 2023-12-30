Government should bring out policies that protect the widows’ rights -Phranklin Audu

PHRANKLIN AUDU is the Executive Director of Hands of God Widows’ Support Initiatives, a non-governmental organization (NGO). In this interview with ISAAC NGUMAH, Audu talks, among others, about the plight of the widows and what the government can do to address it. Excerpt:

How do you support young indigent widows across the communities in Nigeria?

Basically what we do primarily our objectives is centered around press and advocacy for the recognition of widows rights as a basic human rights, it is more about creating an environment where the general community learn to treat and respect the widows better so what we do for the widows is beyond just giving them fish we hope to be able to help them stand for themselves through our different programs like basic skills acquisitions so we train widows in several skills as they desire so we currently have widows in residence in Abuja at our facilities we also have some in Lagos which we are currently training and enrollment is open for widows we also provide technical support for some in business so we train them on how to manage and grow and scale their small business funding for their petty trade’s.

What are your aims and objectives?

our aims and objectives is to inspire attitudinal change across the society where people are able to treat and relate with widows with more dignity and respect we want to inspire a Society where widows are no longer stigmatized and are seen as valuable members of the society.

Which year was your NGO established?

Our founder, who also is a widow for the past 21 years, has been doing this informally; we were formally registered in 2021

Why did she establish an NGO?

Like I said, when people invest money, they look for returns but when you are passionately invested, you look for change. Our founder is a widow, 21 years as widow and she went through all the hassles of widowhood, raising her children alone, being ostracized by families. So, she saw the need to also give back and also become a model and work with for younger widows and other NGOs and society. This is to create a better society for widows.

How do you promote widows and their defended children?

Through our support, we promote through our support programmes and we currently have two undergraduate children of widows we support. One is in the University of Benin 300 level. We have been able to also send her out for her IT. She wanted to do some IT skills; we trained her out by the grace of God, she currently works as a freelance and earns money to support herself in school. We also have another one who we send for another vocational training and we are also training another widow’s daughter in 300 level in the University of Calabar. We are also training another widow’s daughter in tailoring. So, all these kind of skills acquisition are what we do support the widows to fend for themselves and give them a new leave of life.

Can you tell us about your enhancement programmes?

Yes, we do tailoring and we have confectionery training for them. These are the two basic things we do for the widows who want to learn catering and who want to learn tailoring for their children. We do IT skills for them; we train some in digital training and digital marketing. So, whatever skills they want to learn, we do that for them. For the mothers, we teach on how to manage their finances; we also give them small business grants like 20,000, 50,000 naira to be able to buy their petty trade materials and start up something. We teach them on how to manage those funds to be able to grow their business. So, outside our advocacy, we put opinion materials through social media through newspapers, we just try to advocate and call the attention of the government and stakeholders .We are also currently working on a documentary which we are using for funding and technical partners to help tell stories of widows in Nigeria.

Can you explain why your organization is a goal keeper?

Like I said, it is an organization that is personally invested in this project. Again, the co-founder is a widow herself, who went through the excruciating experience in widowhood, from being ostracized by families to being left alone to find solace in church and society to be able to raise her three children. So, it is something that she needed to put her voice. If you don’t do it nobody will, the government doesn’t plan for widows even though widowhood is a natural consequence when die, the woman becomes a widow. We talk about in security around the world, every day, widows come out, and there is no programme of the government that specially targets the widows. We need to be out there to put our voice out and see what can come out of it.

How have you been able to achieve the UN Sustainable Development goals?

Through our works SDG5, which is gender inequality, widows have to be treated equally; they have to be seen as equal partners. Through our work, we are also promoting zero hunger; we are currently planning for our food bank where we provide food for indigent widows. We also work to provide solutions for them in good health for everybody; we have programmes. During the commemoration of widows last year, we were able to procure new glasses and free eye treatment for 25 widows; SGD A which is a docent work and economic empowerment for widows that is to make sure the widows and their children are empowered economically to be able to function.

Can you tell us the distribution of food bank to widows during yuletide?

OK, what we generally do is that we just identify with those in communities and etc why the rest are privileged to enjoy good Christmas rice and chicken, we make sure that at least in certain localities, Christmas is a period of giving; we want to ensure that indigent widows in our communities are able to also feel part of the special season to enjoy some good food’s during the yuletide we call that Hogwin widows Food bank.

How do you plan to explore various terms of widowhood and its practices?

By working with stakeholders; we cannot do that alone. Part of key strategies is to create mutual beneficial partnership; so, we look at partners who share the same value with us; we want to work with stakeholders, people in government, politicians and good-spirited people to be able to come together. We like to identify key partners in every community; the local community leaders, Church leaders know how we can partner and bring hope to widows in the communities. We cannot do it alone.

Do you get support from government, stakeholders and corporate organizations?

None at the moment.

What do you want the government of the day to do to support your NGO?

Policies; look at the policies to protect the widows. How do we domesticate these global policies in this part of the world? There is a cultural interference; they will say no it is our culture to do this and that. Do we do away with those traditional practices? Government needs to bring policies that protect the rights of the widows and beyond developing policies; we need to make sure that these policies are implemented as well.

How have you been able to put similes on the face of the vulnerable in the society?

By the grace of God, we are sending some to schools; we are training some somewhere in Shagamu; some were given cash for their small business. We also have a small party for them and celebrate them, give them grants and enroll them in different trainings.

What are your aspirations?

A world where widows are treated better; where widows are no longer ostracized or are no longer considered witches; and widows are seen as humans with dignity and respect.

How have been able to transform the lives of street children?

So, for us, children will be children of the widows for everything we do. For everything we do, we train the indigent mother and her child and we are able to support them as well.

How have you been able to pave way for a brighter future through your NGO?

For us, we have our terrains where we talk about widows’ matters too. Everywhere we go, we let widows know we are able to inculcate these cultures in them. Widowhood gives a second short at life you can still carry on and we tell them personal stories of our founder, who is also a widow herself.

How have you been able to nurture the lives of the vulnerable?

By reaching out to them that there is hope in spite of the seeming hopelessness.

For a better society