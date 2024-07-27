Government Secondary School, Oyigbo emerges as 2024 champions of NLNG’s Science Quiz Competition in Rivers State

The annual science quiz competition sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) in Rivers State concluded on Saturday with Government Secondary School Oyigbo emerging as the champions in the senior secondary school S.S. 2 category.

This year’s contest centred on the theme “Artificial Intelligence (AI): Innovating the Future.” The quiz was open to students in S.S. 1 and S.S. 2 across secondary schools in Rivers State. Government Secondary School Oyigbo triumphed over six other finalists in the grand finale. Bonny National Grammar School and Niger Delta Science School, Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, secured second and third places, respectively. The remaining finalists were Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori (4th place); Community secondary school oroworukwo (5th place); Community secondary school Ogbogbo, Okrika (6th place); and Enitonna High School Borikiri, Port Harcourt. (7th place).

The competition unfolded in three phases: the Olympiad, the Championship, and the Grand Finale.

In the S.S. 1 category, the competition ended at the Championship stage with Community Secondary School IgboEtche, claiming the top prize. Niger Delta Science School, and Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Borikiri earned second and third places, respectively.

“We are exceptionally proud of the students who participated in this competition,” stated Andy Odeh, NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development. “Their enthusiasm and knowledge are commendable, and they bring honour to their schools and Rivers State. We aspire that this competition will motivate other young individuals to delve into science and pursue careers in science-related fields,” he remarked.

Reflecting on the theme in his welcome remarks, Mr. Odeh emphasised, ” “There is no better time to expose our children and youths to these advancements than now. AI has become so integral to our lives that everyone, in some way, relies on it. From healthcare professionals using AI for precise diagnoses and treatments to students, utilising AI-powered tools for their studies, technology is enhancing our lives in countless ways. The train of progress has left the station, and we must catch up quickly if we want to be significant players in the future.”

Addressing NLNG’s commitment to education, Mr. Odeh stated, “We are proud of initiatives like the NLNG University Support Programme, where we constructed, renovated, and equipped engineering laboratories in six universities across Nigeria’s geo-political zones. We have also supported infrastructural development in host communities, renovating schools, and equipping libraries and science laboratories. Our scholarship programs—Post-Primary, Undergraduate, and Post-Graduate—continue to support students, particularly in our host communities in Rivers State.”

Representing Dr Ovy Chinedum Chukwuma, the Rivers State Commissioner of Education, Mrs Ebere Dennis-Emenike, the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Education, emphasised that NLNG has exposed children and youths to the future through the competition. She added that the children and youths are being equipped with skills to think-out-the-box and fend for themselves.

Dr Peters Nwagor, the chairman of the Rivers State Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN), stressed that the quiz has consciously and significantly promoted critical thinking and knowledge, problem solving skill, the development of time management and pressure handling skills, and interdepent and interdisplinary connection among the students. The quiz has also fostered teamwork, collaboration and healthy competition among the students, he said.

The competition was organised by Dragnet Solutions Limited in collaboration with the Rivers State Ministry of Education and the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN), Rivers State Chapter.

The NLNG Science Quiz Competition provides children and youths an interactive way to learn about science, raising awareness of its importance in society.