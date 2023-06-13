Government can support us with grants to run our NGO -Rose Mordi, CEO, Downsyndrome Foundation Nigeria……..Says: We’ll soon get supports for victims of Down Syndrome

MRS, ROSE EKAETTE MORDI, the Chief Executive Officer of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Downsyndrome Foundation Nigeria, and an administrator by profession, She talks about the organisation, its achievements and challenges and what the government can do to grow the organization to help the people in this interview with ISAAC NGUMAH. Excerpt:

Can we meet you?

My name is Rose Mordi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Downsyndrome Foundation Nigeria.

Can you tell us about your special needs and the school center?

Well, let me start with the Foundation because the school is under the Foundation. The Foundation started on the fourth of December 2001. The main purpose was to create an enabling environment for children born with Down syndrome especially for children born with intellectual disabilities and who have been neglected and abandoned over the years here in Nigeria with no specific structure put in place for them. That was the reason the Foundation took off and the school also came under it giving the early intervention in four main area’s as early medically interventions, early educationally interventions, early vocationally training, early social integration and employment that entails full inclusion.

The special needs, the school centre that comes under the Foundation is set up to train them. We decided to train them to be useful in the society; and we train children with intellectual disabilities specifically children born with Down Syndrome.

Can you tell us about the different units that you have in your NGO?

Children and young adults with this condition are vision learners; you don’t train them in the regular routine way of the school system; you need to train them specifically to be able to learn by doing one on one training for them and also for those who are growing up, we don’t train them to become medical doctors or lawyers; we don’t train them to go to secondary school and get a degree or one thing or the other; they have to be trained to use their hands in vocational skills.

What are the vocational skills you have?

We have seven vocational units; we have the photography studio; we have the hairdressing saloon, we have the barbing saloon; we have the tailoring units; we have the poultry; we have a fishery pond and we have the fine arts. Those are the areas that we have set up; those are the areas they are very good they could be trained to be skilled and that is why we set up all these units.

How many children have you given hope so far?

Quite a number of them; what we do, we don’t run it as an orphanage; they come, they live in here for them to be trained. Holistically, as a matter of fact, most of the parents bring them to be trained especially those ones who want to go out of the country. We have quite a number of them that have been taken out of the country. Those are the ones that have been trained. But we are having challenges in Nigeria because employers still do not believe that the children are skilled workers who have been trained can be absolved in the regular work place. We have been talking to employers. As a matter of fact, we have an ongoing project that we are training employers and getting them to readjust their mindset to know that these ones are young adults who can be absolved as employees though having said that we have some employees that have been trained and they are on their pay roll; then the other ones have been taken as people that they want to retrain and employ in the future. So, they are intensive with their employers.

What are the supports available for Down Syndrome?

Well, we have not got any support but I believe we will get support soon; we don’t have support from government but we have supports from private sector; from corporate organization; from Foundations; from individuals; from groups; from religious organizations, etc. Those are the areas that we get support from but not from the government.

Can you tell us about awareness advocacy and fundraising?

This is something that has been ongoing right from inception. That is one of the things we do effectively every year. October is our month that we set aside to carry out our advocacy and awareness creation for people to know what we are doing and introduce our children and young adults to them to let them know their needs. We have trained quite a number of self advocate, people who can begin to advocate for themselves, their caregivers; the parents, professionals advocating on their behalf, they can think, they can reason, they can talk, they can do what they want and that is why we started training the self advocate that they advocate for themselves without people having to advocate for them.

Can you tell us about yourself advocacy facilitators?

We have facilitators who have been trained. We work hand in hand with Down Syndrome International and Inclusion International. They send their professionals to come down to Nigeria from UK to train the facilitators so that they could now begin to train the young adults the self advocate on what they should be doing or what they should be demanding from the government.

Can you tell us about your awards so far?

I have got numerous awards; sometimes I refuse to go and obtain them both locally and internationally. I have a lot of awards that have been given to me over the years. I can’t even remember them, but I have been recognized internationally. These things come virtually every year and I pick the ones I want to. Lagos State Office for Disabilities’ Affairs gave me an award; I do get awards but I don’t need the awards, I need the support to be able to support these children. Giving me an award doesn’t add value to what I am doing.

What do you want government to do to support your organization?

We are struggling. For example, we were allocated an acre of land in Ibeju Lekki by Babatunde Fashola. Government needs to put the right structures on the ground to support the work we are doing and we need a resource centre. The government can support us with grants to run the NGO. The government needs to partner with us; they have the manpower to do it. They can send some of their staff to us.

What is your focus?

My focus is to retire as soon as possible. That is my focus right now; I have been running this NGO for the last 22 years and I need to build up a good formidable work force that will take over. I am 76 years old this year, I can’t go on for too long doing it the way I am doing. My strength is going down. Therefore, I need to slow down and get the right people to be able to help. We need people; volunteers to join forces with us to render their services.

Can you tell us about your passion drive?

My passion is based on the fact that I am a parent and that is what started it. My last daughter, who is in her 30 plus, was born with Down Syndrome and that is what gave the courage and passion to start.

What were you doing before you started an NGO?

I am an administrator by profession; my late husband was running an engineering company over the years. We returned from the UK nearly 40years; we were both in the service industry and then we decided they will live their lives because of the child with Down syndrome and we decided to give back to the society.

Who are your affiliates?

We affiliate with all relevant organizations both locally and internationally. We are under Down Syndrome International; we are members of Inclusion International, the immediate past chairman Down Syndrome network affiliates with African Disability Alliance, the disability forums and so many organizations.

Can you tell us about experiences while running your NGO?

The challenges are numerous. The fact that we do not have support to run the NGO and the fact is that a lot of people try to undermine what we are doing. The fact that people think it is a political arena that they want to show they are better than the other. We have faced a lot of challenges but we are still going forward. We are the first organization in Nigeria to have started an organization like this; we put all disabilities under one umbrella but that is not how it is done abroad. You have to be focused and know what you are doing; the needs of a person with Down Syndrome is different from a person with hearing impediment. Our most challenge is that we don’t have funds to run the organization.

How do you provide help including education support for children and adults with Down Syndrome?

We look for scholarships for the indigent families. Incidentally, we don’t run this organization for the elite, it is for those who can’t afford to take care of these children, people who are struggling, people from the grassroots; we also accept children of the ones who are affiliates; we treat on the same level. We have a level-playing ground for all our children. What we give to the children of the high is what we give to the children of the one down. Here, we treat them all the same because we are all human beings.

Early medically interventions:

Sixty per cent of the children born with Down syndrome globally are predisposed to a lot of health issues. Down syndrome is not an illness, it is not a disease, it is a condition but because of the extra chromosome, they are predisposed to a lot of health challenges. Children born with Down Syndrome are exposed to a lot of health issues. If they are not taken care of on time, they die and that is why in the past, they used to die very, very young. Even abroad, the life expectancy previously is 20 years, but now, they can go up to 70 years. But we have some few who have lived in their 50s, the reason being that their health issues if not addressed properly; they cannot take long just like any other. So, the problem most of them have is general hearts’ defect; they are born with that; that is the fact that they have Down syndrome. So, 60 per cent of every person with Down Syndrome populations have health issues and if it is not addressed, most of them will not live even to celebrate their first birthday. So, we now try to look for funds to help the families that have Down syndrome; we try to raise funds to support those indigent families to take them out because it cannot be done in Nigeria, we take them out to Indian; we have three hospitals that work hand in hand with us; they charge fraction of what they charge others, they can their heart corrections the surgery we now bring them to school at teach them how to read and write then when they get to the level of being able to navigate their way academically; we now expose them to vocational training and then the next one is how to get them employed or set them up if they wish to.

About Rose Mordi

Mrs. Rose Ekaete Mordi, apart from being the CEO of Down Syndrome Support Group, is also a Business Administrator by profession and the founder/President of Down syndrome Foundation Nigeria a non-governmental organization (NGO) that caters for the plight of children/adult with Down syndrome in Nigeria and other West African countries; Down syndrome is a condition that causes intellectual and physical delay.

Her passion to affect lives positively led her to founding the Down syndrome Association of Nigeria (DSAN) in 2001, which evolved into a Foundation in 2010. As a parent of a child with this condition, she felt the need to help other families and get the right information to help their children live a better life. She left the engineering company she and her husband were operating to answer the call of service to humanity.

The Association/Foundation was established on the 4th of December, 2001 to care for children with DS in four core areas: Medical, Educational, Vocational, and Social Integration. The Foundation has recorded great achievements under her leadership: sponsoring over 65 babies/children to India for Surgery (Heart & eye), Seminars locally and internationally, participation In Special Olympics International games, Educational & vocational training for persons with DS, awareness creation and advocacy. She co-initiated the Save-a-life project. The Save-a-life Project (SALP) is a charity ancillary to/associated with the Down Syndrome Foundation. The promoters of the initiative are closely involved with the Down Syndrome Foundation.

The Save-a-life project exists to ……..

Assist children and adults that have medical conditions that require adequate diagnosis and treatment. Identify medical facilities (both in Nigeria and abroad) where the most cost effective treatment can be obtained. Provide information and advice on potential facilities and medical centers where treatment is available. Assist patients and families requiring local /overseas medical treatment to make the required travel arrangements

The medical ailments for patients described are not necessarily restricted to those who are affected by Down Syndrome or related conditions.

Mrs. Rose Mordi is a mother of four; a true mother to many children with disabilities. She is a member of Joint National Association of persons with Disability, an umbrella body for people with disability in Nigeria.

Been a spokesperson and an advocate for the less privileged, she has received many awards (locally and international) in recognition of her contribution to the less privileged.

An energetic woman in her 70s, who is truly a role model; she is relentless in her efforts to give the less privileged a chance to contribute effectively to, and be appreciated, by the society.

