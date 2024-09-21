Gov. Yusuf Distributes 73,800 Desks to Schools across 44 LGAs in Kano

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has distributed 73,800 three-seater desks to schools across the 44 local government areas of the state.

This is part of his determined effort to implement components of the State of Emergency on Education and improve the education sector.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Friday.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony held at the Trade Fair Complex, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf highlighted that the provision of furniture is a significant step in the ongoing commitment to improving education in the state, which serves as the foundation of any prosperous society.

Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf reiterated that the Kano State Government is deeply committed to ensuring that every child in Kano has the opportunity to learn in a conducive atmosphere that allows them to focus, dream, and grow, as promised during the 2023 election campaign.

“The desks we are distributing today represent a significant stride toward addressing challenges in the education sector, providing our students with the comfort and dignity they deserve,” the Governor said.

“This initiative is not merely about providing furniture; it is about restoring confidence and hope in the hearts of students.

These desks have been carefully designed for durability and comfort to serve not only the students of today but also future generations who will pass through our schools,” Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf added.

He called on all community stakeholders to join hands in ensuring that the desks are well-maintained and that schools are treated as centers of excellence.

The Governor expressed appreciation for the efforts of over 11,000 young carpenters and welders who played a significant role in the school transformation project.

He noted that the government prioritized the development of local craftsmanship, ensuring that the youth were active participants in this historic initiative.

Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf assured the public that his administration remains committed to the continued provision of essential equipment and facilities necessary for the smooth teaching and learning process in all public schools across the state.