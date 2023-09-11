Gov Uzodinma Given 7 Days Ultimatum To Initiate Trial Of The Killers Of Ahmed Gulak

A Coalition of Northern Socio-cultural Organizations known as JUSTICE FOR AHMED GULAK MOVEMENT( JAGUM) has given 7 days ultimatum to Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to initiate legal process for the prosecution of the suspected Killers of the Former Political Adviser to Ex-President Good luck Jonathan, Alhaji Ahmed GULAK.

The 7 days ultimatum came closely on the heels of heightened suspicion and fear about clandestine move by some powerful Individuals to shield the suspected Killers of Alhaji Gulak who were recently arrested by crack detectives of Nigeria Police from facing justice in the Court.

National Coordinator of JAGUM, Hajiya Zira Kwada Gulak said the Organisation was shocked and disappointed about Governor Uzodinma’s silence, nonchalant and lukewarm attitude towards arraignment of the Suspects in Court with immediate effect.

Hajia Gulak observed that as a close friend and beneficiary of the political machinery of Gulak, Governor Uzodinma should have been in the forefront of the struggle to make the arrested suspects face the full wrath of the law in Court.

She said “We are not happy that Governor Uzodinma has turned his back on Late Gulak, who died in the course of entrenching democracy and good governance in Imo state. We don’t know why it’s taking forever to take the arrested suspects to court to answer for their heinous crime . We strongly believe that Imo state government wants to sabotage the trial of the suspects in connivance with some powerful forces. We have run out of patience and therefore gave 7 days ultimatum to Governor Uzodinma to arraign the suspected Murderers in Court.”

Hajiya Zira said: “After the expiration of the 7 days ultimatum, we will have no option than to approach the Court of competent Jurisdiction to compel Governor Hope Uzodinma to charge the case to court”.