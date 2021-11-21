Gov. Ugwuanyi Receives Whitemoney, Confers Him With “Ambassador of Enugu State In Creative Arts”

Cosmas Chukwu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, hosted the winner of Big Brother Naija, BBN, Season 6 edition ,Shine Ya Eye, Mazi Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, an illustrious son of the state, popularly known as Whitemoney, at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Enugu, commending him for his uncommon love, humility and Godliness and consistency with the Enugu spirit, which he said endeared him to his Housemates and the viewing public.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who appreciated God’s grace on the Big Brother Naija winner, described him as “a worthy son of Enugu State, truly representative of the humility, talent, industry, ambition, and Godliness of a true Enugu youth, saying: “I therefore call on the teeming Enugu youths to deploy their creative talents and skills to win more laurels for the state”.

Conferring Whitemoney with the status of “Ambassador of Enugu State in Creative Arts”, Gov. Ugwuanyi who described the crown he brought home as “most deserving”, urged him to feel good about his accomplishment which he truly earned, saying: “We are very proud of you and wish you many more successes”.

Jokingly, the governor said: “In a lighter mood Mr. Whitemoney, Ndi Enugu who followed your activities in the House observed that you spent most of your time in the Kitchen. While we do not claim to know the meaning, we however decided to provide enough food for dinner as we do not wish to see you visiting the kitchen tonight”.

Responding, the elated Whitemoney who declared that “God’s grace located me abundantly”, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the great honour and warm reception.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Enugu State and all those who supported him while in the House and promised to uphold “the good things we started from the House”.

His words: “Mazi never changed; I am still cooking; I have not changed; the level has changed but I have not changed; I am still the same person.

“Thank you so much Your Excellency; Daddy I am grateful and I promise to serve this state with all my heart; with my best capacity to do what is right for the Enugu youth empowerment and growth of the community at large.

Present at the event were the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the Secretary to the State Government and Director General of South East Governors’ Forum, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor, other members of the State Executive Council, Special Advisers to the Governor, Accountant General, Enugu State, Remigius Odoh, Heads of Boards, Agencies and Parastatals, Hon. Barr. Kate Nnamani, BB Naija winner’s ex-House Mates, Niyi Lawal and Emmanuel Umoh, among others.