Gov. Udom Emmanuel to inaugurate Ibom Fadama Micro Finance Bank Jan. 28.

Already, farmers in the state are in frenzy as a series of activities have been outlined in preparation for the inauguration. The build up begins on January 26 with a carnival float along major streets in Uyo metropolis.

According to organizers, the road show will not be all comers affair but only for selected members of All farmers association of Nigeria, (AFAN) from each of the three senatorial districts of Eket, Ikot Ekpene and Uyo because of Covid 19.

This was announced at the pre inauguration meeting by the state chairman of AFAN, Prince Bassey Inwang who also said that Central Bank of Nigeria- CBN has finally released money to be loaned to farmers in the state on first come first serve basis.

He also advised farmers to deploy the loan they will receive into methods to improve farming for better yields to increase their earnings and live better.

To this end, he advised those farmers who are yet to register to go to their office along Atakpo street or Fadama office along Jubilee school road, Uyo and register with two passport photographs and thousand Naira only.

The statement warned in advance that the facility is not a national cake, but a revolving loan that must be paid back so that others queing behind can also benefit, adding that anyone who defaults will be penalized to act as a deterrent to others.

Others who spoke in the meeting without disclosing their proper identity thanked God for answering their prayer by making it possible for Central Bank of Nigeria to finally release the money after what almost appeared like endless waiting.

Even though the news was received with overwhelming joy and jubilation, there were a few doubting Thomases who were still skeptical this may turn out to be another scam. Despite explanation that the delay was caused by lack of proper bank where the money could be domiciled they still became cynical.

Arrangements have reached advanced stage for inauguration of the first ever all farmers bank in Akwa Ibom state, ie Ibom Fadama Micro Finance Bank, by Governor Udom Emmanuel on January 28, 2022.