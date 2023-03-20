Gov/ State Assembly Poll: Akwa Ibom Nollywood actress, Ini Edo tasks INEC on accountability, transparency.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The Akwa Ibom born Nollywood actress, Ini Edo was among the few voters that cast vote at Onna Awa Iman ward 1, unit 02 beside Governor Udom Emmanuel and wife, Dr. Martha yesterday.

Speaking with journalists at the venue, Edo urged the INEC to be transparent and accountable in the collation of results, adding that it won’t be fair to allow wrong people rule us again.

According to Ini Edo; “This unit has always experienced peaceful election , we’ve never experienced any form of rancor, as usual today is also peaceful, I’m using this privilege to call out our people to come out massively and vote their conscience, competent leaders for the best interest of their future and generation unborn”

“I’m expecting INEC to be accountable and put their integrity to work at least for once, looking at the social media, you will see a lot of irregularities and Nigerians have totally lost confidence in the INEC. This is unfortunate.

“So I’m hoping that to a level INEC should be able to prove itself worthy. I encourage them to do the right thing because the world is watching and besides, this state/ country is ours, we can’t afford to leave it in the hands of the wrong people if not we will have ourselves to blame”.

Ini, who was reacting to the voters apathy experienced at the unit like it was at other units across the state, however expressed satisfaction over peaceful conduct of the election and called on eligible voters to come out and vote.