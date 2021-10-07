Gov. Sanwo-Olu, His Deputy, Dr. Hamzat at a day of tribute in honour of late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu exchanging greetings with children and relatives of the Ex-Military Administrator of Lagos, late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu during a Day of Tribute in his honour, organised by the Lagos State Government at De Blue Roof, LTV complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

L-R: Wife of the late Ex-Military Administrator of the Lagos State, Gladys Kanu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke during the Day of Tribute in honour of late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, organised by the Lagos State Government at De Blue Roof, LTV complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

For a better society