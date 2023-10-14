Gov. Oyebanji presents N159.5bn 2024 Budget to Ekiti Assembly

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has presented a budget estimate of N159,572,482,915.61 billion to the State House of Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year.

Christened “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Development”, the 2024 budget which is a Zero-Based Budgeting (ZBB), is made up of N71,994,898,233.20 capital expenditure and N87,577,583,682.41 recurrent expenditure, representing ratio of 55:45 of recurrent to capital expenditure. The budget, according to the Governor, is a product of wider consultation with Ekiti people.

Governor Oyebanji stated that the overall focus of the budget was to sustain his administration’s quest for shared prosperity through the six pillar agenda of the government.

According to him, the objectives of the budget include creating enabling environment for micro, small and medium enterprises to thrive through friendly policies and provision of infrastructure; achieving shared prosperity through collaboration, compassion, fiscal prudence and quality service delivery; expand the revenue base in the area of internally generated revenue, and to also ensure timely completion of on-going developmental projects through equitable and effective distribution and allocation of available resources.

He added that the budget would provide a veritable platform for youths and women empowerment, skill acquisition and entrepreneur development; strengthen the security architecture of the state; cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal; guarantee food security and support agro allied industry as well as further promote good governance through budget discipline, probity and accountability in the allocation and utilization of government fund, among others.

On capital projects, Oyebanji, said that his government was not unmindful of the importance of capital projects on the socio economic development of the state, assuring that his administration would embark on numbers of projects without compromising the well-being of the people of the state.

