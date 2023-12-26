Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Gov. Otti urges support for FG’s economic reform, visits Tinubu in Lagos

Latest News
2
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

Rising above partisan politics, Abia State Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party was among visitors, who visited President Bola Tinubu in Lagos on Christmas Day.
Otti’s urged Nigerians to be patient with the Bola Tinubu administration, adding that challenges facing the economy requires time to tackle.
He also expressed the hope that the economic reforms would yield positive results if sustained.
He said: “One thing is that he has a very courageous, unifying policy; the exchange rate and then removing subsidy which actually has become a scam and costing us a lot of money.
“Those policies are good but then they come with the negative sides. They come with challenges for an economy where over 60 percent of the population is living below the poverty line.
“So, it’s not going to be easy, immediately. But I believe that if we are patient and if we go through the policies without compromising, over time, things will turn around,” he told newsmen.

Continue Reading
Editor 16497 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Be true champions of peace, unity, CAN President, Ganduje…

Igwe’s murder: Enugu CP confirms arrest of 8 suspects

Christmas: 50 killed as gunmen unleash fresh attacks on…

A day not enough to celebrate Jesus Christ – Bishop  

1 of 1,952