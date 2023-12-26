Gov. Otti urges support for FG’s economic reform, visits Tinubu in Lagos

Rising above partisan politics, Abia State Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party was among visitors, who visited President Bola Tinubu in Lagos on Christmas Day.

Otti’s urged Nigerians to be patient with the Bola Tinubu administration, adding that challenges facing the economy requires time to tackle.

He also expressed the hope that the economic reforms would yield positive results if sustained.

He said: “One thing is that he has a very courageous, unifying policy; the exchange rate and then removing subsidy which actually has become a scam and costing us a lot of money.

“Those policies are good but then they come with the negative sides. They come with challenges for an economy where over 60 percent of the population is living below the poverty line.

“So, it’s not going to be easy, immediately. But I believe that if we are patient and if we go through the policies without compromising, over time, things will turn around,” he told newsmen.