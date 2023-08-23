Gov. Otti to launch Orientation Agency, sets to provide free health insurance for pensioners

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Abia State government will on Tuesday, next week formally launch the Abia State Orientation Agency in order to reorientate Abia people and residents on the concept of the new Abia as envisaged and championed by Governor Alex Otti.

This was part of the resolutions of the Abia State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Alex Otti yesterday.

Briefing the press on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu noted that there has been a disconnect between the government and the people, hence government considers it necessary to revamp the agency, which was enacted by Abia State House of Assembly in 2020.

Prince Kanu informed that the government plans to provide free health insurance for pensioners in the State to add value to the process of defraying arrears of pensions owed the retirees in the State by past administrations. According to him, the scheme has nothing to do with the pensions of the retirees which its payment is at advance stage and would be completed by the end of December, 2023.

He disclosed that 11 roads are ongoing and at different stages of completion including Cemetery, Old Express road among others. He added that the Light Up Abia Initiative is still on course, informing that the focus is now in Umuahia where solar panels are being mounted.

Contributing, the Director General of Abia State Orientation Agency, Pastor Dike Nwankwo said there was need for attitudinal change among the people, hence the State government decided to resuscitate the Abia State Orientation Agency. He said the agency would help the present administration to achieve its dream of a new Abia, saying that after the launch, there would be Local Government and Ward Orientation Officers who would be deployed to ensure the people are adequately orientated.

Speaking also, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday said in line with the Federal Government law which empowers States to handle issues of electricity, the State government is planing to provide power by working with Discos to deliver power to Aba and Umuahia as well as the rural areas. He said, as promised by Dr. Otti during the campaigns, the State has kicked off water scheme for Ariaria and Ubakala , adding that other plans would be made public soon.

On road construction, the Commissioner for Works, Don Otumchere Oti said the government is concentrating road construction in Aba as Aba is centrally located and deserves rejuvenation. He said there was need to fix Aba and make it accessible. Engr. Oti assured that every other part of the State would follow suit in the road construction plan of the Dr. Alex Otti led administration.