Gov Otti makes 22 additional appointments

The Governor of Abia State Dr Alex Chioma Otti has made 22 additional appointments to bring in competent and capable hands to work with him.

In a press statement signed and made available by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kazie Uko, the appointment of the 22 persons takes immediate effect.

According to the list of the appointments, they include :

Mr. Michael Akpara – Special Adviser on Finance; Mr. Uwanna Ikechukwu – Senior Special Assistant on Legal Matters; Prof. Uche Eme Uche – Special Adviser on Education; Prof Joel F. Ogbonna – Special Adviser on Petroleum and Energy; Dr. Clifford C. Agbaeze – Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture; Mr. Chimereze Okigbo – Special Adviser on Internally Generated Revenue; Mr. Uche Mark Nwosu – Chief of Protocol; Mr. Uche Ukeje – Senior Special Assistant on Aba Rejuvenation; Mr. Dodoh Okafor – Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Uzor Nwachukwu – Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Others include:

Mr. Kingsley Anosike – Special Adviser on Planning and Strategy;

Mr. Uzoma Nwagba – Senior Special Assistant on Digital Economy and SME; Rev Father Christian Uche Anokwuru, PhD – Special Adviser on Policies and Interventions;

Mrs. Ifeoma Thomas – Special Assistant on Vulnerable Groups and Poverty Alleviation;

Pastor Dike Nwankwo – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties;

Mr. Okey Kanu – Special Adviser on Strategic Communication;

Dr. (Mrs.) Betty Emeka-Obasi – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties;

Mr. Chinedu Ekeke – Senior Special Assistant Youth and Sports Development; Mr. Chuka Ofili – Senior Special Assistant, Domestic;

Hon Luke Ukara Onyeani – Senior Special Assistant on Legislative Matters; Navy Commander Macdonald Ubah (Rtd) – Special Adviser on Security and Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu – Special Adviser on Trade and Commerce.

