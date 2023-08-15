Gov. Otti inaugurates members of Ninth Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has inaugurated the Principal Officers of the ninth Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers with HRH Eze Linus Nto Mba as the Chairman of the Council.

Inaugurating the Council, at the auditorium of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Governor Otti charged the new leadership of the Traditional Rulers in the State to mobilize their colleagues to assist the present administration in fighting violent crime in the State.

He pointed out that he launched Operation Crush to tackle criminality in the State, adding that huge resources have been spent on that and demanded the Traditional Rulers to collaborate with government to achieve the needed security in the State.

Continuing b he said his administration is bringing a new Abia where government would provide quality education, healthcare, electricity, water and other social amenities beyond the urban dwellers and stressed that the support of the Traditional Rulers would be critical in that regard.

The Governor enjoined the Traditional Rulers to brace up to the agenda of the new government in the State urged the Traditional Rulers to be in the know of happenings in government as well as be fully involved and responsive in the goings on in their various communities.

He congratulated the new principal officers of the State Council of Traditional Rulers on their appointments.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu said that the inauguration of the ninth Council of the Abia State Traditional Rulers in the State is a landmark event as the new set of principal officers of the Council would be part of the team to do a new thing in the State.

Responding on behalf of the Principal Officers of the ninth Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Chairman of the Council, Eze Linus Nto Mba thanked the Governor for appointing them and assured that they would do their best to pilot the affairs of the council and remain committed to supporting the vision of the Governor for a better Abia .

Other members of the Council include, Eze Nelson Nmerengwa, 1st Deputy Chairman, Eze Franklin Nwosu, 2nd Deputy Chairman and Eze Uwakwe Ukaegbu, 3rd Deputy Chairman.