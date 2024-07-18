Champion Newspapers Limited
Gov Otti inaugurates 3 commissions, 2 special advisers, charges  them to  achieve objectives of their  offices

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Abia state governor, Dr. Alex Otti has inaugurated  three different commissions in the state government and  two Special Advisers with a charge for the members to work to achieve the governance objectives of their various offices.

 

The commissions include; Disability Commission, Civil Service Commission and Legislative Service Commission. Also,the two Special Advisers on Education and Investment Promotion were sworn-in.

 

Speaking at an event held at the Banquet hall of Government House, Umuahia, governor Alex Otti said it is a call to serve and said he expects them to deliver excellence and live up to expectations.

 

Governor Otti said he is running a government that is accountable to God and the people, hence the government has zero tolerance for corruption and funny deals.

 

“You have to make your mark through excellence. Do not forget that we are a result-oriented government. So, let your work speak for you. I will always be available to support you”.

 

“Your appointment is a call to service and nothing else should matter to you. You are required to work round the clock. We are running a government that is 100 percent accountable to God and our people”.

 

“To be honest, this is not assignment that will earn you the whole riches in the world because stealing or engaging in funny deals, the type that fattens the bank account of individuals while impoverishing the public are completely forbidden. This administration has zero tolerance for corruption”.

 

He enjoined the newly inaugurated and sworn -in officials to adopt the spirit of fairness in all their dealings with the people and avoid parochial interest, insisting that his government was birthed by the people and all of them should be treated equally.

 

 

He further said that his government has remained consistently faithful in fulfilling its campaign promises and  that he is committed to continue doing it, adding that the responsibility of building a new Abia requires identification and selection of people whose skills are useful to the government.

 

He  congratulated the appointees on their inauguration, expressed confidence that they would live above board.

 

Responding on behalf of the newly sworn-in Special Advisers and newly inaugurated commissions, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Sir Kenechukwu Nwosu and Pastors Mrs. Ifeoma Agu of the Civil Service Commission pledged their unwavering commitment to serving under the administration of Governor Alex Otti and assured that they would work in line with his policy thrust to bring about the needed reforms and development in the state.

 

They thanked the Governor for appointing them and assured that they would not disappoint him and the people of the State.

