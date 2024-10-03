Gov. Otti flags off construction of 19.1Km road, says its the pilot phase of RAAMP in Abia

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti has flagged off the construction of the 19.1 kilometres Itungwa – Omoba – Amaise – Amairi – Mgboko – Ahiaba Ubi – Nkwo Elechi Road, a pilot project of the Rural Access Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at the Omoba Rail Line Junction, Isialangwa South LGA, Governor Alex Otti who titled his speech, “Partnership That Works For Our People”, expressed the willingness of Abia state to work with regional and international development partners to achieve the agenda of his government.

He revealed that he has since paid the N600 million counterpart funding for RAAMP as well as approved the release of an additional N2.6 billion to facilitate effective project execution and cut down incidences of delays over the entire project cycle.

Governor Otti said that the 19.1 kilometre stretch of road is only the pilot phase of RAAMP in the State and announced that before the end of the year, more contracts for road construction would be awarded, extending up to 256 kilometres spread in different parts of the State.

The Governor, who described RAAMP as an integrated infrastructural development framework set up to stimulate the economic transformation of rural communities, added that the project would include building roads to traverse through major agricultural zones and markets.

“This is a World Bank-supported scheme under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

“This particular road project had for several years, been on the drawing board without traction. We are glad that we have been able to move it from the drawing board to the execution table.

“The markets cutting across 6 local government areas in the 3 senatorial districts include Eke Uzuakoli in Bende LGA, Ndioro Market in Ikwuano, Orie Obinto in Arochukwu, Nkwo Elechi in Obingwa, Nkwo Ebe in Isiala Ngwa South, and Ohanku Market in Ukwa East.”

According to the Governor, the target of his administration in the RAAMP is to build a broad economic system that runs on the productive energy of the people. He added that food insecurity, unemployment, poverty and the rising tide of rural-urban migration are proofs that the agricultural value chain has not been given the pride of place it deserves in the state.

While appreciating the World Bank team for its efforts in actualizing the dream, he assured that the roads would be constructed to high standards to support the anticipated increase in economic activities in the communities.

Speaking also, the Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Mrs. Ngozi Felix said that by flagging of the project, the jinx over Abia RAAMP has been broken as former administrations in the state could not bring the RAAMP project to fruition.

She described the project as a path way to connectivity, saying that it is in fulfillment of the Governor’s commitment to enhancing the quality of lives for the rural people as it would connect farmers to markets and improve agricultural productivity.

In her speech, the National Coordinator of RAAMP, Aminu Muhammed represented by Mrs. Vivian Amadi said the agency remains committed to addressing rural roads challenges, adding that the project is a path way to progress.

He commended the efforts of Governor Otti and his commitment to RAAMP , saying that RAAMP aims at enhancing lives of the people in the rural areas through the provision of access to roads and markets.

Contributing, the Mayor Isialangwa South, Dr. Elelenta Nwambusi Elele and his Obingwa counterpart, Dr. Eric Egwuibe said that Governor Alex Otti is in government to fix infrastructural challenges of the state. They appreciated the Governor for his resolve to fix the long-abandoned road and highlighted the economic importance of the road while assuring of protecting the workers and their personnel.

Also, the contractor handling the project, Mr. Christian Soroibe highlighted the economic importance of the road and appreciated the Governor for his commitment to bringing about sustainable development to the people.

He assured of quality delivery and reduced the time of completion of the project from 18 to 12 months, adding that they have already engaged some members of the benefiting communities to be part of the labour.

In their reactions, the State President, of Cooperative Motor Union, Mr. Azodo Chukwuma lauded Governor Otti for the project and noted that motor drivers are major beneficiaries of the Governor’s gesture in road infrastructure as good roads make the business of commercial driving to thrive.

