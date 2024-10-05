Gov. Otti condemns killing of couple in Abia, as police arrest three suspects

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti is saddened with the tragic news of the beheading of a couple in Bende LGA of Abia and has condemned the tragic act.

In a statement by his Chief press secretary Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, the Governor is personally pained by such a criminal and dastardly act and has directed the security agencies in the State to thoroughly investigate and bring the culprits to book.

“The Governor on behalf of the Government of Abia State commiserates with the family of the victims and assures that the Government is working round the clock to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice” and has directed government officials to see how the dependants can be assisted in the interim.

Meanwhile, the Abia State Police command says it has arrested three suspects in connection with the Killing of the couple in Bende LGA, Abia State.

The state Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, said investigations into the case had commenced and that three suspects had been arrested.

” Upon receiving the report, the crime scene was visited and corpses were deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

” Three suspects were arrested in connection with the heinous crime and are currently undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department Umuahia.

“The State Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isah expressed his deep anxiety over the unfortunate incident and appealed to residents to remain calm.

“He promised to ensure that the mystery behind the murder would be unraveled to ensure prompt dispensation of justice”

It would be recalled that a couple, 78-year-old Mr Jacob Udo and his wife 73-year-old Mrs Comfort Udo were beheaded and dismembered on Tuesday by yet-to-be-identified assailants and their corpses were found in a pool of blood in their compound in the Etiti Ulo community in Bende LGA, Abia on Wednesday.

