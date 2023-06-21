Gov Otti appoints new leaders to manage markets in Aba, Umuahia

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has appointed new leaders for the management of various markets in Aba and Umuahia.

Otti in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on trade and commerce, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu listed the markets and the names of leaders.

For GSM market at St. Micheal’s the leaders are

Mr. Collins Uchendu – Chairman,

Mr. Azubuike Okereke – Vice Chairman,Mr. Izuchukwu Umeohakobi – Secretary,

Mrs. Chinyere Ukaeje – Member,

Mr. Joseph Odinaka – Member, Mr. Silas Onyeachilam – Member and Mr. Kalu Kalu Eleanya – Member.

For, Orie -Ohabiam Electronic/ Electrical Market, they are

“Chief Ifeanyi Okeakpu – Chairman,

Eze Dimkpa – Vice Chairman, Anthony Uzokwe – Secretary

Emeka P. Ihuoma – Assistant Secretary,

Chidera Ndubuisi – Financial Secretary,

Chidinma Nwanoso – Woman Leader,

Mr. Chika Ukonu – Asst Woman Leader,

Nze Eme Iwuchuku – Member,

Chinedu Ogu – Member and

Onyinyechi Cletus – Member.

For Good Morning Market,they are

“Chairman – Mr. Emeka Okoh,

Vice Chairman – Mr. Hamza Saleh,

Secretary – Elder Amechi Njoku,

Asst. Sec. – Mr. Gabriel Moses,

Fin. Sec. – Mrs. Inamost E. Uba,

Treasurer – Mr. Josephat Orisakwe,

P.R.O. – Mr. Okey Amos,

Provost – Mr. Ifeanyi Okwara,

Chief Security Officer – Mr. Onuoha Agwara,

Chief Task Force – Mr. Aro Benjamine,

Women Leader – Mrs. Jetrude Obiajunwa,

Asst. Women Leader – Mrs. Maduka Obiageri,

Ex-Officio – Mr. Peter Ukaonu,

Ex-Officio – Mr. Uchechukwu Nwangu and

Ex-Officio – Ezinne Rose Enworo Uba.

For Chemical/Bottled Product (Old Court Road) Market, they are

“Chairman – Mr. Sunday Anokwuru,

Vice Chairman – Mr. Chinedu Akuenyinwa,

Secretary – Mr. Emmanuel Epelle,

Assist. Secretary – Mr. Uzochukwwu Amaike,

Financial Seretary – Mr. Ogechukwu Okparaugo,

Treasurer – Mr. Nze Christian Umeugo,PRO – Mr. Ndubuisi Ezeanya,

Provost – Mr. Chimaobi Ezefula,

Chief Security Officer – Mr. Nzube Asonye,

Chief Task Force – Mr. Chigbo Okonwo,

Women Leader – Mrs. Rita Ifeoma,

Asst. Women Leader – Mrs. Maryanne Ngoka,

Ex-Officio – Mr. Kalu P. Dike,

Ex-Officio – Mr. Obinna Anyaogu and

Ex-Officio – Mr. Martin Aninobi.

For Eziukwu Cemetery Market,they are

“Chief A.E. Udeigbo – Chairman,

Okoronkwo John Chukwuma – Vice Chairman,

Mazi Chinedu Okereke –Treasurer,

Nneka Rosemary Okereke – Women Leader,

Mrs Okorie Oluchi Maryjane – Asst Women Leader,

Acho Origa – Provost,

Emmanuel Odimegwu – Member,

Darlington C. Achonu – Secretary,

Onuoha Ugorji – Asst Secretary,

Ibeh Nzenna – Member, Mr. Nnamdi Ndiouyenma – CSO,

Mr. Obinna Edeh – Chief Task Force,

Chukwuma Alutu – PRO,

Chukwujama Obinna – Financial Secretary,

Gideon Nwosu –Member,

Igwe Nwafor – Member and

Ani Chidi Henry – Member .

Others are

Nsulu, Akwete, Danfodio, Mosque, Etche Rd Textile/Goat Market, are

“Chief Iroegbu Ogbu – Chairman,

Ide Friday Eze – Vice Chairman,

Onwuchikwa Henry – Secretray,

Favour Agidi Obewu – Asst. Sec,

Kingsley Awa – Treasurer,

Ogbonnaya Oko – Asst. Treasurer,

Ifeoma Ezike – Woman leader,

Uzoubi Agba – PRO,

Chuka Charles – Fin sec,

Michael Nzube – CSO,

Chuks Okeke – Chief Taskforce,

Eric Ikwuagwu – Member,

Daniel Kalu – Provost,

Mokwe Phillip – Member and

Uche Ken Ogukwu – Member.

For Ekeoha Market (Shopping HOPPING Centre),they are

“Emeka Okeke – Chairman ,

Okorie Monday Udensi – Vice Chairman,

Nnamdi Nwokwe – Member Treasurer,

Franklin Onwumere – Secretary,

Ikechukwu Okwumoka – Member,

Okechukwu Agbai – Member, Augustine Okeke – Asst. Sec.,

Onyeyiri Ejike – Member,

Anyaele Okorie – Member,

Igwe U.Obi Igwe – Financial Sec,

Elizabeth Izuwa – Women Leader,

Blessing Ude Mang – Asst Women Leader,

Ichie Reginald Chilaka – PRO,

John Chukwu – Member,

Obi Joshua Obinna – Task Force and

Chima Nwosu – CSO .

Aba North Shoe Industr…

[11:06 PM, 6/20/2023] CNL THOMAS Imonikhet: Elumelu hails Delta Governor, Oborevwori @ 60

.Urges him to continue to be a blessing

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Former Minority Leader in the House of Representatives Hon.Ndudi Elumelu has sent warm felicitations to the Governor of Delta State Hon.Sherriff Oborevwori on the occasion of his 60th birthday describing him as a blessing to the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday and signed by the former lawmaker in Abuja.

It reads:”It is with a heart full of joy and thanksgiving to God that I heartily felicitate with you, Your Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Executive Governor of Delta State, on the occasion of your 60th birthday today.

“You are indeed a blessing, beacon of hope and succour not only to Delta State but also to humanity at large having made yourself available as a vessel in God’s hands in the mission to take our dear State to a greater height.

“Unarguably, your love, continued selfless service and unwavering commitment towards the wellbeing of the people earned you a place in history as the longest-serving Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and overwhelming election as the Governor of Delta State in the 2023 general elections.

“I urged you not to relent in your passion and commitment to the people and to remain a channel of blessing and joy by further applying your skills and uncommon vision towards the fulfillment of the lofty dreams of our State.

“I sincerely rejoice and congratulate you on this auspicious occasion and fervently pray to God to grant you many more years with good health, wisdom, strength; and continue to make you a source of joy and hope to many to the glory of His name and service to humanity”.