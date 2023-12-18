Gov Nwifuru solicits Private Sector partnership in training of skilled medical health professionals 

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has solicited the partnership of Private Sectors in the training of skilled medical professionals, to enhance the nation’s health Care delivery.

Nwifuru represented by the Secretary to State Government Professor Grace Umezurike, made the appeal at the weekend during the 7th Matriculation ceremony School of Health Blessed Martin International Institute of Science and Technology (BMIIST) Ikwo Ebonyi State.

The institution was established by the Lawmaker representing Ikwo and Ezza South Federal Constituency in the House of Representative Hon Chinedu Ogah, with the clearly set out goals of playing a pivotal role in the private -public partnership initiative of addressing the manpower need in health and other related sectors.

According to him, “the importance of skilled health professionals in the actualization of Universal Health Coverage was imperative and can not be over-emphasized.

“Government will continue to partner with private investors to ensure that health workers receive basic medical training and standards”

Earlier while declaring the matriculation ceremony open, the Rector of the Institution Dr Emma Okey Okoro, disclosed that a total of 96 students spread across Seven Departments, were admitted in the institution for the 2022 -2023 academic session.

The Rector enjoined the students to uphold moral discipline and decorum in their actions warning that the institution abhor all forms of anti-social behaviours and have zero tolerance to examination malpractices.

He outlined the various Departments in the institution to include Community Health, Dispensing Opticianry, Health Information, Medical Laboratory and Pharmacy Technician respectively.

The Rector names major challenges confronting the institution to include inability to fill students quota allotment by the various Professional Regulatory Boards .

Dr Okoro solicited for support from well meaning individuals to improve the Infrastructural , laboratory and ICT facilities in the institution.

In a speech the Visitor and Founder of the institution Hon Chinedu Ogah, congratulated the matriculants for securing admission into the institution

“This institution is privately owned, it was established to breach the gap between the needy and we’ll to do members of the society”

“The Institution was proposed to have a Teaching Hospital where Referrels would be undertaken”

Goodwill messages were received by the Chairman of the Governing Council and former Vice Chancellor of Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo Professor Chinedum Nwajiuba and Professor Joseph Asuqua of Department of Industrial Chemistry Ebonyi State University Abakaliki.

Highlights of the occassion was the commissioning of a two Storey Building named after Rt Hon Francis Nwifuru, that will house the Biochemical and Computer Engineering programmes

It would be recalled that Blessed Martin International Institute was established in 2017 to make positive impact on the distressed educational and healthcare system in Nigeria.

In attendance at the event included the Proprietress of the institution Mrs Mary Chinedu Ogah, parents of matriculating students, Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area Chief Sunday Nwankwo, the Registrar Pst Ifenkwe Ifeanyichukwu Kingsley, the traditional Ruler of Ndiagu Amagu Ikwo Kingdom Eze Isaiah Otubo, the academia among others.