Gov Nwifuru issues 48-hr ultimatum to Ebonyi community over missing soldier

CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the two communities of Effium and Ezza Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, over the disappearance of a soldier deployed to the Akparata axis of the area.

Nwifuru vowed to declare war against any individual or group of persons involved in perpetuating the dastardly act.

The State Chief Executive condemned the soldier’s disappearance on Wednesday stating that he received the news with utmost shock and dismay.

He warned that the Committee intervening in the crisis, would be dissolved if the missing Soldier is not found before 12 noon on Thursday 26th October, 2023.

The missing soldier along side with other colleagues was deployed to the Akparata axis of Effium Community in Ohaukwu local government area of the State, to maintain peace in the troubled community.

In a Statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Dr. Monday Uzor, Governor Nwifuru maintained that anyone found culpable will never inhabit in the community again.

According to the Statement, “to this end, His Excellency the Governor has warned that if the soldier is not found alive before 12 noon today, 26th October 2023, the Government will be left with no option than to declare war against whoever is involved, be it Effiuim or Ezza Effiuim”

It was gathered that the soldier was declared missing on Wednesday in the troubled Effium community of the state.

The people of Effium and their neighbours Ezza-Effium in the community, have been at war for over two years, resulting to loss of lives and destruction properties worth billions of naira