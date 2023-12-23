Gov Nwifuru assents N202 billion Ebonyi 2024 budget into Law

CLEMENT NNACHI ,Abakaliki

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, has signed into Law the 2024 budget of N202 billion.

This assent of the budget followed it’s presentation on Friday by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly Hon Moses Ije Odunwa, held at the Executive Council Chambers Government House Abakaliki.

Speaking after assenting to the budget, Governor Francis Nwifuru commended Lawmakers of the State House of Assembly for the early passage of the budget.

“This budget takes effect from 1st January 2024, expires on December 31st 2024, the Ministry of Works takes the large chunk of the budget with N21 billion .

“In the 2024 budget, N61.323 billion was proposed for Recurrent Expenditure”

“You can see that our budget is one of the smallest in the country, that is where we are now”

“In the area of Works, we have marshalled out and identified so many roads that need urgent attention of the Government of the State, some are rural roads, some are urban roads and some are Federal roads”

“On Healthcare we have recruited 36 new Doctors added to seven of them previously bringing the total of them to 42”

Earlier in a remark, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Moses Ije Odunwa, said that the budget estimate was scrutinized by the Committee on Public Accounts.

“The approved budget law No 001 of 2024, the budget presented by the Governor, there are some innovations noticed, which members saw could not be kept there”

It would be recalled that Governor Francis Nwifuru had on 7th December 2023, presented the State Government budget of N202 billion Appropriation Bill to the House of Assembly.

In attendance at the event included members of the State House of Assembly, the Chief Judge of the State Elvis Ngene represented by the President of the Customary Court Justice Uhuo, Chairman of APC Stanley Okoro Emegha and members of the State Executive Council among others.

