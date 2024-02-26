Gov. Nwifuru @49: Ebonyi indigene donates cash, food items, others to Abuja children home

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Hon Simon Oshi has doled out cash, assorted food items and toiletries to Abuja Children Home, Karu in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), in commemoration of the 49th birthday of the Ebonyi State Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru.

Oshi, who spoke with newsmen while making the donation during his visit to the Home said the gesture is aims at putting smiles on faces of the beneficiaries, who are future leaders, despite their current realities.

According to him, the gesture was in honour of the governor on a day he clocked 49 years old.

Some of the items donated include small bags of rice, tubers of yam, gallons of vegetable oil, detergents, soaps and tissue papers, with cash of Five hundred thousand naira, for the use of the less privileged and orphans at the home, belonging to the FCT Administration.

Hon Oshi, who said the visit will be a continuous process to elevate the sufferings of the children in the home, called on well meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture and remember to bring succor to the destitutes and needy, In spite of the current economy hardship being experienced in the country.

The former contestant for legislative elections, said his decision was informed by the love the governor has for the wellbeing of Ebonyi youths, which serves as an inspiration to him and other associates of the celebrant.

Governor Francis Nwifuru, a lawyer, previously served as speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly from June 2015 to May 2023, was born 25 February 1975.

In her response, the Head of Nanny at the Home, Anthonia Ejele, described the gesture as unique and timely, given the prevailing economic hardship in the society.

Ejele, thanked the donor for choosing the Home for the donation and led the children in singing happy birthday songs and offering prayers for the governor.

