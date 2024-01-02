Gov Mutfwang declares 7 days mourning over Christmas Eve genocide

..Says 2024 a year of deliverance, restoration, progress

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has announced a week of mourning from January 1st to January 8th, 2024, in honour of those who lost their lives in the Christmas Eve attacks across Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas.

In a statewide broadcast, Governor Mutfwang directed that flags should be flown at half-mast and urged citizens to engage in intense prayers for divine intervention against those perpetrating violence in the state.

He specifically appealed to Muslim and Christian leaders to dedicate Friday 5th and Sunday 7th January 2024 respectively for special prayers.

The Governor described the attacks as premeditated and coordinated acts of criminality, insurgency, and terrorism, emphasizing the need to address them as such.

Refuting the traditional narrative of Farmer-Herder clashes, he unequivocally labeled the incidents as genocide.

Governor Mutfwang acknowledged the resilience of Plateau citizens in the face of adversity and expressed confidence that 2024 would bring hope and opportunities in reflection of the inner strength of the people.

The Governor highlighted some of his administration’s achievements since assumption of office, to include efforts to revamp security, clear salary backlogs, and payments of gratuity, death benefits, and pension arrears.

He also announced a fuel subsidy of N10,000 per month for workers from September 2023 to March 2024, pending a federal wage review.

Governor Mutfwang provided updates on the progress of revamping the railway track from Bukuru to Jos, expressing optimism about its commencement by the end of January 2024.

He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the prompt response and relief efforts over the security challenges that confronted the state.

The Governor expressed hope Plateau State’s future, and said he looks forward for the state to become a global destination, drawing parallels with the transformation of Rwanda after years of internal conflicts.

He acknowledged and prayed the year 2024 will be a year of deliverance, restoration and progress for Plateau.