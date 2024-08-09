Gov. Muftwang beefs up security with 100 motorcycles in Plateau

Daniel Dauda, Jos

In an effort to rejig security architecture, Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has handed over about 100 brand-new motorcycles, sets of raincoats, and rainbooths to various security agencies in the state for effective service delivery.

Mutfwang acknowledge the gesture is to ensure secure Plateau and give cover to farmers to enhance production capacity in the state.

The Governor who was handing over the items Thursday at Old Government House Rayfield, revealed, this is the first phase of the initiative as the government starting with all the areas under threat which includes the parts of Central and Northern zone for now.

“in the last two months we have witnessed some significant stride in trying to ensure that we fish out the hiding place and entering point of this criminals into Plateau state.

“For that reason we have made massive investments, most particularly in technology. Well, were going to unveil that technological center you will know, and the moment we have sufficient capacity to monitor every nooks and crannies of Plateau state.

“By the grace of God what were preparing is to be able to equip the ground response, and as you know the reason why were equipping Plateau is because our terrain there are places where vehicles cannot access and even ordinary motorcycle cannot go.

“And therefore in conjunction with the security agencies we procured this first batch of motorcycle that would be to run surveillance. This is particularly important as we ensure that the security forces give cover to our farmers.

“So, the distribution we have made, and let me say this we have authorized chief security officer to the Governor that where we see this motorcycle inside town we will seize it because is meant for the bush, is not meant to be riding in town.We want the motorcycle to be properly deployed to the area of need. Is not for personal use rather it is for collective use”, Mutfwang added.

Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, Arch.Samuel Jatau opines that the 100 motorcycles are to be shared among the various security agencies in which 30 of the motorcycles are going to the military alongside 130 raincoats,130 rainbutts.

According to him, the Nigerian Police Force 5 motorcycles, 130 rainbutts, 130 raincoats, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) 30 motorcycles, 60 raincoats and 60 rainbutts. Department of State Security Service (DSS) 5 motorcycles, 20 raincoats and 20 rainbutts. Operation Rainbow 5 motorcycles, 50 raincoats and 50 rainbutts. Immigration service 3 motorcycles, 20 rainbutts and 20 raincoats.

While National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) 10 raincoats and 10 rainbutts. Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) 20 rainbutts and 20 raincoats. Correctional services 10 rainbutts and 10 raincoats. Vigilante group of Nigeria (VGN) Mangu LGA 9 motorcycles, 20 raincoats and 20 rainbutts. VGN Bokkos 9 motorcycles, 20 raincoats and 20 rainbutts.

Speaking on behalf of security agencies, Commandant NSCDC Plateau state command, Alexander Barunde appreciates Governor Mutfwang thoughtful gesture gearing towards safeguarding lives and properties of Plateau citizens.

He assured that maximum cooperation and synergy existing among the security agencies in the state is one of the best and will continue waxing stronger.

“In view of this, with the provision of this motorcycles were going to improve more in bringing security making sure that farmers goes to farm and come back home successfully and people go to sleep with eyes close.”