Gov. Mbah urges South-East residents to patronise UK Visa Centre in Enugu

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, on Tuesday, urged South-East residents to patronise the United Kingdom (UK) Visa Application Centre in Enugu.

Mbah made the call when he submitted his visa renewal application at the centre.

The governor, who described the application process as swift and seamless, used the opportunity to appreciate the UK authorities for opening the centre.

He said the centre would strengthen the UK-South East socio-economic ties.

Mbah also urged Nigerians, especially the people of the South East in and outside the region, to apply for UK visas at the Enugu Visa Centre.

Speaking to newsmen after submitting his application, Mbah said: “It was quite an experience, adding that he was quite impressed.

“I noticed that first of all, the time you spend here to file your application is quite short. We do not have the heavy traffic, as you will experience in other places.

“I should also take this opportunity to call on our brothers and sisters in other South East states to know that there is now a visa centre in Enugu,” he said.

He said there was no need for them to go and stay in the long queues in Lagos and Abuja while they could easily come to Enugu and get their application processed expeditiously.

“If you are coming to a centre like this, you are thinking of comfort, confidentiality and the amount of time you spend being attended to and you have all those benefits here.

“So, it is an opportunity even for those who live in Lagos and Abuja, I will also enjoin them to visit this Enugu UK Visa Center to get attended to as quickly as possible,” the governor stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the British High Commission in Nigeria on Sept. 11 announced the opening of a new submission centre for UK visa applications in Enugu State, starting from Sept. 13.

The UK Mission said the facility would operate from the Omedel Luxury Hotel, Independence Layout, Enugu, and would offer twice-a-week service on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, said that the new visa application submission centre followed requests by Mbah and many others during his visit to Enugu in June. (NAN