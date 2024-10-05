Gov. Mbah tasks LG chairmen on quality service delivery to their people

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

Enugu State governor, Dr Peter Mbah has tasked Local Government Chairmen with transparency, accountability and quality service to the people.

The governor gave the charge on Friday at the old government lodge, Enugu when he flagged off a Local Government Executive Leadership Retreat with the theme: Aligning Strategy for Sustainable Economic and Infrastructure Delivery at the Local Government Level.

Our government house correspondent Fred Nnaji reports that the governor charged the chairmen to show utmost love to their people through people-oriented leadership.

While advising them to have a clear action plan for development, Dr. Mbah said the state government has concluded arrangements to unveil its security initiative to the people of the state to ensure proper protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

The governor, who reminded the council Chairmen that the local government is regarded as the closest government to the people, said his administration is open to welcome any developmental initiative from the chairmen that can further better the lives of the people.

Encouraging them to make bold decisions in their action plan and developmental strategies regardless of the meager or limited funds, he noted that this is the time for them to demonstrate capacity and resilience.

Also, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia advised the council bosses to initiate strategies for a sustainable economy and infrastructure delivery in line with the state government policies and programmes.

Prof Onyia said the aim of the three-day retreat is to prepare the council Chairmen for the challenges ahead, as well as to provide them with the developmental template of the state government in order to foster robust synergy between the two governments in the state for the good of the people.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng