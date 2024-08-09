Gov Mbah Salutes Valiant D’Tigress

Cosmas Chukwu

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has hailed the Nigerian women national basketball team, D’Tigress, for their great outing at the Paris Olympics, saying they put up a courageous performance against the most successful female national basketball team, the USA.

Mbah also restated his administration’s determination to position Enugu State’s sports sector as the incubation hub for future Olympic champions.

The governor, who took to his social media handles to react to D’Tigress’ loss said, “With the final score of 88 points garnered by the US as against 74 points by Nigeria , D’Tigress bowed out in grand style and won the heart of the world and fans of basketball.”

He described D’Tigress qualification for the quarter finals before they were stopped by the US as “a height never attained by any African basketball team, male or female, at the Olympics,”

“Today, in Enugu State, we are intentional and strategic in repositioning the sports sector to make our state a repository of Olympic medal-winning sports men and women.

“Once again, congratulations, D’Tigress. Hold your heads high. You have my respect, the admiration of Ndi Enugu, Nigerians, and all basketball lovers around the world,” Mbah concluded.