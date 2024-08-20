Gov. Mbah reiterates commitment to ensuring steady and affordable power supply in the state

By Cosmas Chukwu

Enugu State says it is determined to tackle the numerous challenges and issues to boost the living standards of the citizens through steady power supply as well as creating the enabling environment for business development, job creation and economic growth.

The state governor Dr Peter Mbah disclosed this on Tuesday at the Nike lake Resort Hotel, when he declared open the maiden stakeholder engagement and consultation, organised by the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission, EERC.

Describing the EERC initiative in the state as unprecedented, the governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia noted that the event was critical to the development of the Enugu State electricity sector and market as it spotlights the provisions of the draft regulatory instruments prepared by the Commission to guide the development of the market.

He said his administration is committed to resuscitating pipe-borne water supply, improved security, education and healthcare delivery services, and improved road networks.

The governor further said the state government is opening up the entire value chain of the electricity market in Enugu for all market participants to play, from fuel supply to generation, transmission to distribution, electricity retailing through off-grid to mini-grid solutions and from metering to energy efficiency applications.

Also, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the EERC, Mr Chijioke Okonkwo said the commission is changed with the responsibility of regulating electricity supply and develop a robust electricity market as well as ensuring universal access to electricity in Enugu state.

While stating that the commission will provide a will-seller/will-buyer system which enables consumers to make their choice, Mr Okonkwo said the commission is aware that over 125 communities in Enugu state do not have quality power supply as they are either underserved or unserved.

Our government house correspondent Fred Nnaji reports that following the quest for a well structured power supply in Enugu, the state government sought and got the approval of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission to establish the EERC, a process that started on May 1 and will be completed on October 22, 2024.