Gov Mbah mourns Wigwe, says Nigeria lost a corporate titan

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has joined other well-meaning Nigerians and world leaders in mourning the Co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe.

Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba, their son and a former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, died in an air crash in the United States on Saturday.

The governor expressed his grief in a statement he personally signed on Sunday in Enugu.

Mbah, who described Wigwe as a corporate titan, and the deaths as a monumental tragedy not only to Nigeria but the entire corporate world.

“This news comes with deep shock and rubs in, once again, the vanity of life.

“Wigwe was a brother, a team player, philanthropist, visionary, and thoroughbred professional, who distinguished himself in the banking industry and corporate world.

“He rose through the ranks to become a pioneer and titan of our time as well as an entrepreneur of global repute and reach.

“My heart goes out to his immediate family, relatives, the Access Holdings Plc family, corporate Nigeria, and indeed the nation over these grave losses. May God grant their souls eternal repose,” he prayed.