Gov Mbah, his Deputy pay condolence visit to family of late Justice Nweze

News
Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah
By Cosmas Chukwu

 

Enugu State governor, Dr Peter Mbah and the Deputy Governor, Barr Ifeanyi Ossai, paid a condolence visit to Justice Ugonne Jacinta Nweze, wife of late Justice C. C. Nweze of the Supreme Court, at their residence in Enugu, Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The late Justice of the Supreme Court passed away on July 30.
Nweze was the judge representing Enugu State in the Supreme Court.
He was a great Judicial personality and featured in some controversial matters such as that of the former Senate president’s return to the chambers.

He had featured singularly in the Hope Uzodinma’s case where he stood alone against the judgment.
Justice Nweze hails from Nsukka and will be buried as soon the family announces the programme.

