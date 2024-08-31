Gov Mbah congratulates new NBA President, Osigwe

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has congratulated Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, on his inauguration as the 32nd President of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, describing him as a round peg in a round hole.

Mbah, who is also a senior lawyer, charged Mazi Osigwe to bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to bear on the task of addressing the challenges facing legal practice and the justice sector in general.

In a statement released on Friday, Mbah said, “I join the rest of the NBA and other well-meaning Nigerians in congratulating Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, on his inauguration as the 32nd President of the NBA.

“As a member of the inner Bar, a former Secretary-General of the NBA, Chairman of the Unity Bar, and a consummate legal practitioner, who has distinguished himself in his calling, Mazi Osigwe is purpose-built for the office he was overwhelmingly elected to occupy.

“Also, as a candidate, he articulated a blueprint for the advancement of the legal profession and the justice sector that enjoyed the buy-in of members. Therefore, I trust him to lead a proactive Bar that delivers solutions and benefits to legal practitioners and the justice sector in general.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Enugu State, I wish him the best as he undertakes this onerous task.”

Governor Mbah urged members of the Bar and Nigerians to accord the new NBA total support and cooperation to succeed.

