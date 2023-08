Gov. Mbah approves board, political appointments in Enugu

By Cosmas Chukwu

.

The Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has approved the following board and political appointments:

Prof. Bethrand Ngwu, Chief Medical Director, ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parkane

Barr. Uche Anya, Executive Chairman, Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority.

Laurence Ani, Executive Secretary, Council for Arts and Culture

Nnanyelugo Dan Onyishi, Executive Secretary, Enugu State Economic Planning Commission.

Dr. Sam Ogbu Nwobodo, General Manager, Enugu State Investment Development Authority

Gerald Asogwa, General Manager, Enugu State Housing Development Authority

Dr. G.O.C. Ajah, mni, Chairman, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB)

Dr. Amaka S. Ngene, Member 1, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB)

Dr. Hyginus Bankho, Member 2, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB)

Nwakaego M. Aja, Member 3, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB)

Emmanuel Ekene Nnamani, Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue

Rita Mbah, Chairman, Enugu State Tourism Board

Amobi Paulinus Ezeaku, General Manager, Rangers International Football Club

The appointments take effect immediately.