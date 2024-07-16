Gov Mbah Appoints Rt Hon Nnajiofor, Special Adviser on Legislative Matters

By Cosmas Chukwu

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah has appointed Rt Hon Paul Nnajiofor, Special Adviser on Legislative Matters.

This appointment is sequel to Governor Peter Mbah’s administration’s commitment to fostering effective governance and ensuring a harmonious relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government.

The inclusion of Nnajiofor, known for his exceptional legislative acumen, public communication skills and social mobility acumen underscores the governor’s strategic focus on leveraging experienced hands to drive the state’s legislative agenda.

Before this appointment, Rt Hon Nnajiofor was a two-time member representing Nkanu East in the State House of Assembly between 2015 & 2023.

During his tenure, he made a profound impact through his legislative initiatives and attracted intervention projects that uplifted his constituency.

His contributions were marked by progressive policies and laws that addressed the core needs of his people, earning him widespread admiration as a dedicated public servant and a visionary leader.

As a seasoned lawmaker, astute administrator, communicator, mobiliser, and bridge builder, Rt Hon Nnajiofor is poised to use the wealth of experience he gathered both in the private sector and as a sound lawmaker to foster legislative-executive synergy in Enugu State.

His ability to navigate complex political landscapes and bring diverse stakeholders together has been a hallmark of his career, making him an invaluable asset in his new role.

Nnajiofor’s strategic thinking and adequate human management skills will undoubtedly enhance the legislative process, ensuring that policies are not only well-crafted but also effectively implemented.

By profession, Nnajiofor is an international media guru who has worked in many media houses.

His vast experience in the media industry has seen him make significant impacts and establish robust structures while rendering his services in different dimensions since 2007.

His international exposure and deep understanding of media dynamics have equipped him with unique insights into effective communication and public relations skills that will be crucial in his advisory role.

Nnajiofor’s expertise in media and communication will also enable him to effectively articulate the government’s legislative agenda and engage with the public and legislators alike.

The people of Enugu State are jubilant and optimistic about Rt Hon Nnajiofor’s appointment.

They believe his proven track record as a lawmaker and his capacity as a mobiliser and bridge builder will bring about positive changes and enhance the legislative framework of the state.

The widespread celebration reflects the confidence the people have in Nnajiofor’s ability to drive legislative progress and foster a more inclusive and responsive governance model.

His appointment is seen as an additional spark to the Governor’s strive for a continued development, stronger, and a more united Enugu State in line with the disruptive innovation model of his administration.