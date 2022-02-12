Gov Makinde to name new Olubadan on Monday

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Oyo State Gvernor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, announced that he will make public on Monday, the new Olubadan of Ibadanland after admitting the receipt of a nomination of the next Olubadan from the kingmakers.

The Governor gave the hints at the reception organized by the state government in honour of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji on Saturday at the expansive main bowl of the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan

The late Oba Adetunji joined his ancestors on Sunday, January 2 at 93 years at the University College Hospital in Ibadan.

Hundreds of sons and daughters of Ibadanland, including the former governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, who is also the Osi Olubadan, and his wife, Mutiat, members of the State Executive Council, members of the state House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, the Peoples Democratic Party National Deputy Chairman, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, Justice O.M. Olagunju, Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik Abdul Gany Agbotomokekere, the President, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Femi Adeaga, and President, Ibadan Progressive Union, Engr. Yinka Ali amongst others.

Others in attendance are the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun represented by Hon. Taiwo Emmanuel, former Methodist Prelate, Bishop Femi Makinde, traditional rulers, Chief of Staff to governor Makinde, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi, Senator Kola Balogun, and the Secretary to the Oyo State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubanwo Adeosun.

The Governor, in his address, expressed gratitude for the life of the late traditional ruler who he described as a role model.

On the controversy surrounding the Olubadan chieftaincy crisis, governor Makinde, while stating that Ibadan chieftaincy ascendancy remains the best in the world, noted that his decision to align with the late Olubadan was as a result of his love for what is right.

” I am happy to say that the crisis has been resolved and I will also say that I have received the nomination of the next Olubadan from the Olubadan-In-Council. And by Monday I will announce the next Olubadan of Ibadanland “, the Governor said.

In his tributes, the President, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Femi Adeaga eulogised the late monarch for his wisdom, and humble disposition which he said, attracted commerce, growth and progress to Ibadanland.

Also, the President, Ibadan Progressive Union, Engr Yinka Ali said the entire Ibadan indigenes would forever remain grateful for the reign of late Oba Adetunji, adding that the Indigenes of Ibadanland and the government of Oyo state chose to celebrate the late monarch for his prowess, humility, and sagacity.

