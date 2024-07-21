Gov Kefas should extend his benevolence of free education to Unity Schools in Taraba

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

An appeal has been made to the Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas to extend his benevolent of free Education to Unity Schools in Taraba State.

The Principal, Federal Government Girls College Jalingo, Mrs. Justina Favor Isaac – Kure made the appeal while speaking with DAILY CHAMPION shortly after the College Twenty Second Speech and Price giving Day held at the college assembly hall.

“The story about Nigeria now, things are difficult.

“The state government declared free Education in Taraba State, this has affected Unity Schools in the state.

“We have few of our students that their parents came and said they were taking them to public schools.

“So we want to appeal to the Taraba State Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas to extend his benevolence of free Education to Unity Schools located in the state.

She mentioned Unity Schools in the state to include, Federal Government Girls College Jalingo, Federal Government College Wukari and Federal Science Technical College Jalingo.

“So if we have Taraba State indigenes across the Local Governments sponsored in the Unity Schools, it is a step ahead.

According to her, the College management has cordial relationship with the Taraba State Government and the indigenes.

Mrs. Justina Favor Isaac disclose that students of the college participated in a competition and won.

“We were to represent Nigeria in Rwanda and were asked to look for money. We wrote letters everywhere, but our letter got to the Taraba State Governor late, by the time he got it, the competition was over, but he still encourage us and the Girls by donating an amount of money.

She congratulated the graduands for the milestone achieved in their lives.

“We are grateful to God for you. You have worked so hard to see the light of this day. In spite of all odds, I must confess that you, the class of 2024 is unique in the history of this College.

She pointed out challenges facing the college to include, Land encroachment, Erosion, Porous road network and drainage, Security, Utility vehicle for students field trips and Operational vehicle.

Others are, Inadequate teaching staff in critical subjects such as English, Maths, PHE, Technology and Visual Arts, Solar electrification to reduce NEPA Bills, Blown off Sports pavilion and Gas plant, Sports equipment, Caving in roof of the library, E – library, Low enrollment and retention of students and dilapidated staff quarters.

She express her gratitude to staff and students of the college for their commitment and dedication that has contributed to the success of the 2023/2024 academic session.

“My gratitude also goes to the Taraba State Government and the College community that is blessed with hospitable and charitable individuals who are always eager to assist the college.

“I equally appreciate the Federal Ministry of Education for the laudable benefits the college has enjoyed during the academic session – she said.