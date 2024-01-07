Gov. Kefas inaugurates three committees for state growth and development

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas has inaugurated three committees to undertake various tasks for the development and growth of the state.

The committees include the Standing Committee on Nwonyo Fishing Festival, the Visitation Panel to the Taraba State University, Jalingo, and the Committee for the screening and selection of a suitable candidate for the office of the Head of Civil Service of Taraba State.

The Governor, while inaugurating the committees said ,

“It is about the habit of Taraba state. It is about our commitment to excellence, our celebration of heritage and our unwavering dedication to the betterment of our beloved State.

“To the Special Visitation Panel for Taraba State University, your task is not just a duty, It is a promise to the future leaders, who walk the halls of our University. Let your dedication echo in the classrooms, shaping minds and inspiring greatness.

“To our dear faculty, Staff and students of Taraba State University, I Urge you to embrace the Special Visitation Pannel with open arms.

“Your corporation Is the cornerstone of progress. Together, let us foster an environment of transparency, shared insights and work hand in hand for the betterment of our educational Institution.

“Your commitment Today will shape the future of our university. So thank you for your corporation and dedication to academic excellence.

The community overseeing the Nwonyo Annual Fishing Festival, is to carry the torch of various traditions.

“This Festival is more than an event. It is a thread that weaves our communities together.

“Let your work amplify the rhythms of our cultural habit, Resonating through generations.

“To the resident of Southern Taraba and Ibi Local Government in particular, Please know that the Nwonyo Fishing Festival Is a celebration that binds us together, transcending generations.

“I therefore, call upon each one of you To extend your whole hearted cooporation to the committee overseeing the preparation and organization of this cherished tradition.

“Your support ensures the festival’s success and preserves our cultural identity.

He called on the people to unite, enjoy, showcase the beauty of the state heritage and create lasting memories.

“Together, we make our cultural tapestry richer and more vibrant.

To the committee screening candidate for the head of civil service,

the Governor said,

“Your responsibility is more than a selection process.

“It is about finding leaders who will guide our civil service with Integrity And dedication.

“Let your discernment be the compass that stirs us towards progress.

“And for dedicated civil servants of Taraba State, I understand that this approach to selecting the head of civil service represent a departure from the past. Embrace this change with hope and optimism.

He commended civil servants for their hard work and commitment, adding that they have always been the backbone of our state.

“This new process is a testament to our commitment to fairnes and meritocracy – he said.

“I want you to trust in this process, Believe in your capabilities and let this be a beacon of hope for a more inclusive and progressive civil service.

“Your dedication fuels the engine of governance and together, We will build a stronger Taraba for all.

“Today, we stand at the intersection of history and possibility. Each committee, each role contributes to the symphony that is called Taraba state – he added.

“Let passion, fuel your actions, dedication light your path and the love for our state guide every decision that you will take.

“Together, Let us script a story of resilience, progress and shared success. At this time, I want to thank you, and may our passion be the driving force that propel us to an unparalleled height, he concluded.

The committees are, Nwonyo Fishing Festival which has, Alh.Abdullahi Aminu Alkali

Deputy Governor of Taraba State , as Chairman, Hon. Joseph Titus Nagombe,

Hon. Commissioner, Min. of Tourism and Eco-TourismVice Chairman, HRM Manu Ishaku Adda Ali Matakitswen,

The Aku Uka of Wukari -Traditional & Spiritual Leader – Member, Chairman, House Committee on Culture & Tourism,

Taraba State House of Assembly, Member, Dr. Sarah Enoch Adi, Hon. Commissioner of Finance

Member, Hon. Peter George, Hon. Commissioner of Commerce & Industry

Member, All Honourable Commissioners from the Southern Zone- Members, Dr. Babangida Hassan,

Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government,

Traditional and Chieftaincy Affairs

Member, Mrs. Christy Mark Useni, MD/Chairman, Tourism Development Board Member, His Excellency, Alh. Armaya’u Dauda Abubakar Member. Others are, All Members Taraba State House of Assembly from Southern Zone, All National Assembly Members from Southern Zone – Members, Rev. Dr. Isaiah Magaji lirapye, President, C R C – N/CAN, Taraba State – Member, Mal. Rabilu Muktar, Chief Imam, Ibi Central Mosque, Ibi -Member, HRH Sanvala Varzoa Shimbura, Gara of Donga – Member, HRH Alh. AbubakarSalihuDanbawuro, Chief of Ibi , Member, All Local Government Chairmen from the

Southern Zone -Member, The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Heritage

and Eco-Tourism as Secretary.

The Committee for the screening and recommendation of

suitable candidates for appointment as the Head of Civil Service of Taraba

State has, Sir Danladi Irimiya Kifasi

Chairman , Elder Simon Angyu, Member, Hajiya Zuwaira Kishimi ,Member, Dr. Ochi Chinoyerem Achiniva, OON

Member, Mr.Akinlose Sylvester Arikawe, OON

Member, Amb. Musa John

Member, Dr. Umar Dorofi

Member, Dr. Rasheed Olawale Azeez as Secretary.

While that of Visitation Panel to Taraba State University, Jalingo, are, Rt. Hon. Josiah Sabo Kente (PhD) , Chairman, Mr. Musa Istifanus -Member, Hon. Johannes Ji gem -Member, Mr. Augustine Shonlanko –

Member, Mallam Isa Hassan, Member, Evang. Philip Munlip

Member, Dr. Joel Ebute

Member, Barr. Zainab Usman Jalingo

Member, Dr. Sallah Aboki Bambur as Secretary.