Gov. Kefas inaugurates Food and Agricultural Sustainability Committee

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Governor of Taraba state Dr Agbu Kefas in his efforts towards finding lasting solutions to food crisis and insecurity in the state, convened a Security Council Meeting as well as inaugurated the food and agricultural sustainability committee.

The programme took place at the auditorium of the office of the Wife of the Governor opposite the Muslim Council Secretariat, Jalingo.

According to him, the expanded security Council meeting became imperative to deal with hunger, insecurity and unemployment bedeviling the state and the country at large.

“My administration is determined to implement sustainable strategies to ensure that no one in the state goes to sleep hungry.

“Priority will be given to skills and acquisition and empowerment programmes to give the people a sense of belonging, especially the youths to see economic opportunities and contribute to the development of Taraba state.

He stressed the need to collaborate with neighboring states to safeguard the territorial integrity of the state.

“Unity, good governance, and unwavering service to the people are non-negotiable principles that will guide the actions of his government.

“Local government administration will be revitalized to enable them to function effectively to ensure decentralization of power and resources to the grassroots.

He said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu underscored the pressing need to tackle the hoarding of food commodities adding that action will be taken to deal with detrimental behaviors and ensure food reaches those who need it the most.

“The President also emphasized the necessity for the establishment of state police for effective community policing to enhance security on the grass root among others.

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee who doubles as the Emir of Muri, HRH. Alh. Abbas Njida Tafida lauded the Governor for finding them worthy to serve and pledged to justify the confidence reposed on them.

The Royal Father said, with the kind of personalities, vested with the responsibility, success would be achieved in the improvement of Agricultural production and sustenance of Food security in the State.

The Monarch further called on members of the general public from the Three Senatorial Zones of the State, with meaningful ideas to join in the vanguard of achieving their mandate saying it’s for the good of the State.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Food Security, Professor Nicholas Namessan disclosed that Governor Kefas’ intervention in the Agricultural Sector has brought about laudable and tremendous improvements in the Sector.

He called on the good people of the State to always support the Programmes and Policies of Governor Kefas to help him succeed.

During the meeting, Heads of security agencies in the state took turns to brief the gathering about the present situation of crime and criminality and the efforts at containing them in the state.

They disclosed that what makes the job difficult is the fact that bandits blend with the people making it difficult to apprehend them, and stressed the need for collaboration with the traditional institutions in the state to win the fight against insecurity.

Similarly, some selected commissioners also took turns to brief the gathering on the road map to food security and prosperity as well as the gains of the Kefas-led administration in the state.

Also, the representative of the National Assembly Members, the ALGON chairman, the Aku Uka, and the Emir of Muri added their voices at the meeting.

Highlights of the meeting were the inauguration of the food and agricultural sustainability committee by the Governor with a charge on them to develop a strategy to maximize farming.

He added that the committee will add value to one of the five-fingers agenda of his administration.

The Chairman of the food and agricultural sustainability committee, the Emir of Muri, Alhaji Abbas Njidda Tafida thanked the Governor for the trust given to them and assured that they will deliver on the mandate given to them.

He called on all Tarabans to contribute their ideas and inputs for the success of the assignment given to them.

The committee’s objective is to boost food production by effective utilization of the natural resources that make Taraba State the Nature’s gift and food basket to the Nation.

