Gov. Ishaku donates vehicles to security,  MDA’s heads

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the security of lives of all Tarabans.

He disclosed this on the occasion of the donation of branded new vehicles to Heads of Security Agencies in the state and Operational Vehicles to Ministries and Agencies at the Government House, Jalingo.

“We have convened here for an important occasion to officially donate these vehicles to the heads of the Federal security agencies in the state as part of my administration’s strategic and ongoing efforts to protect the lives and property of every Taraban.

He pointed out that the Hilux vehicles would supplement previous donations made to security services for them to carry out their statutory obligations of protecting the public.

“As you are all aware, security has been a key component of this administration’s Rescue Agenda since its inception.

“Taraba State is without a doubt the calmest and most peaceful in the country’s restive northeast region due to the continued commitment in terms of financial and material support to security operatives.

He said his administration was determined to maintain the status quo, hence urge security agencies to reciprocate by intensifying intelligence gathering and surveillance in suspected red zones and swiftly bringing suspected offenders to justice.

“I have directed all traditional rulers to be more alert, particularly in reporting strange and questionable people entering their domains to security agencies for appropriate action. We have credible and reliable intelligence that some rebels have infiltrated and established bases in the state.

“They will never succeed if every citizen increases their security awareness, as security is everyone’s patriotic responsibility.

He said that similarly, operational vehicles are being distributed to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, adding that the state government remains devoted to the well-being of its employees for the bureaucracy to function effectively.

“This administration has done a lot for the civil service, including regular and timely wage payments, promotion and welfare, and the hiring of extra workers to cover existing vacancies.

“The State Civil Service Commission is now conducting interviews for new employees as I speak.

“You will recall that the 3,000 Rescue Teachers have also been given permanent jobs.

He assured all Tarabans that the welfare and security of each citizen were top priorities of his agenda, and will continue on this path to fulfill his solemn promises to the people of the state.

“Let me sound a warning to all MDAs that these Toyota Hilux vans are strictly meant for official use and not intended for private and domestic purposes or to convey firewood and water in jerry cans”, he said.

Responding on behalf of the security agencies in the state, the State Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Shokoya appreciated the state government for its gesture.

“With this gesture, I want to inform you that we will do our best in fighting criminality in the state. Criminals have no hiding place in Taraba State – he said.

For a better society